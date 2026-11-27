MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director of the Implementation and Monitoring Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) Engineer Asmaa Nasser Al Janahi emphasized that the Owners' Association represents a significant shift in the regulation and management of jointly owned properties in the State of Qatar; and transforms the owner from a mere recipient of services into an active partner in managing the property, participating in decision-making, and maintaining its common areas and facilities.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, Engineer Al Janahi stated that Law No. (11) of 2026 on Owners' Associations establishes a clear regulatory framework for this system. It governs the relationships among owners, defines their rights and obligations, encourages their participation in decision-making, and ensures that common areas and facilities are managed and maintained efficiently, transparently, and sustainably.

She added that the objective is to achieve more organised and effective management of jointly owned properties, in a way that enhances the quality of services, preserves the condition of the property and its facilities, protects owners' interests, and boosts the property's long-term investment value.

Concluding her remarks to QNA, Engineer Asma Nasser Al Janahi stated that by successfully improving the management of jointly-owned properties, they are not only serving the owners; they are also supporting the sustainability of the cities and urban communities, preserving the quality of real estate assets.

Ultimately, the ambition is for the concept of 'owners' associations' in Qatar to evolve from a mere regulatory requirement into a culture of partnership and responsibility-one where owners are active participants in decision-making, properties are managed efficiently, and rights are clearly defined-thereby contributing to the development of a more and competitive realty sector.