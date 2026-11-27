Ministry Of Municipality Shuts Restaurant For Unhygenic Food Handling
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced the closure of a restaurant for violating the law concerning the regulation of human food control.
The ministry stated that Al Shabrawi restaurant in Umm Slal Municipality has been closed for seven days starting November 24 for preparing food in unsanitary conditions. The closure was ordered for violating laws on the Regulation of Human Food Control and its amendments.
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