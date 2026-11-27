Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State of Qatar H E Maria Camilleri Calleja. The meeting discussed aspects of educational cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to addressing educational issues of common interest.

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