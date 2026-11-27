MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The eighth World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, will bring together academics, researchers, policymakers, healthcare practitioners and innovators at the Qatar National Convention Centre on November 29 and 30, 2026.

Held in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), the summit will focus on the theme“The New Health Span”, exploring how people can live longer, healthier lives and how medical advances can benefit more people.

Five pillars will shape discussions: The Longevity Dividend; Financing the Cure; AI & Human-Centered Health; Future of Fertility; and Health Diplomacy 2.0. Four flagship research reports covering longevity, breakthrough therapies, artificial intelligence and fertility will also be launched, offering evidence-based insights and policy recommendations.

Harvard Medical School professor Dr David Sinclair will deliver the opening keynote on November 29. The ceremony will also feature an address by Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham, Executive Chair of WISH. An opening plenary, featuring Professor Andrea B. Maier of the National University of Singapore, will examine how advances in ageing science can shape healthcare policies and help people live healthier lives.

Other discussions on the first day will explore the future of fertility, including the impact of reproductive technologies on patient choices and the policies needed to ensure equitable access and responsible care.

Speakers include Dr. Huda Abdulla Alsaleh of Hamad Medical Corporation and reproductive ethics specialist Dr. Françoise Shenfield.

On November 30, discussions will turn to artificial intelligence in healthcare, with Microsoft AI's Corporate Vice President and Health Lead Dr. Dominic King and Qatar Computing Research Institute Executive Director Dr. Ahmed Elmagarmid examining how health systems can ensure AI is safe, effective and trustworthy in patient care.

A plenary on financing breakthrough therapies will address the affordability of cell and gene treatments, featuring former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sir Jeremy Hunt and Francesca Colombo, Head of the Health Division at the OECD.

Health diplomacy will remain a central theme, with sessions examining the protection of schools and hospitals in conflict zones and the provision of essential healthcare in Sudan.

Beyond plenaries, the Majlis will host informal discussions, Arabic-language sessions and youth dialogues with QatarDebate Center. The Spotlight Stage and Innovation Showcase will connect innovators with policymakers, investors and healthcare professionals, featuring projects from Qatar-based innovation initiatives and high school students.

WISH CEO Dr. Slim Slama said the challenge was ensuring scientific advances benefit everyone, translating progress into better health for all. Through its international platform, WISH aims to connect scientific evidence, innovation and policymaking, strengthening dialogue and collaboration to improve health outcomes beyond the summit.