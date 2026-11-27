MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Radio is set to lead a nine-hour joint Arab radio broadcast on Sunday, November 29, highlighting the resilience of the Palestinian people, their humanitarian challenges and unwavering commitment to preserving their identity and legitimate rights.

Serving as the central broadcasting station for the“Open Media Day in Support of the Palestinian Cause and the Resilience of Jerusalem,” Qatar Radio will spearhead the initiative organised by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), in cooperation with Palestine Radio and several Arab radio stations.

The event coincides with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977 and observed annually on November 29.

The initiative comes within the framework of implementing resolutions adopted by the Council of Arab Information Ministers to strengthen joint Arab media cooperation and ensure continued coverage of the humanitarian situation in Palestine. It also follows recommendations made during the 37th meeting of ASBU's Permanent Radio Committee.

Director of Qatar Radio Jaber Mohammed Al Surour said the selection of Qatar Radio as the central broadcaster reflects the confidence it enjoys in joint Arab broadcasting, while underscoring its professional responsibility to mobilise its capabilities and expertise to ensure the initiative's success.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination and integration among Arab broadcasting institutions and unifying their media efforts to convey the suffering, resilience and daily experiences of the Palestinian people to audiences across the Arab world.

Al Surour noted that the initiative reflects Qatar Media Corporation's commitment to strengthening joint Arab media work and harnessing its resources to highlight the humanitarian and social challenges facing Palestinians.

The broadcast, scheduled to run from noon until 9pm, will feature news bulletins, live discussions, interviews, field reports, recorded material and eight specially produced programmes addressing various aspects of Palestinian life.

News Controller at Qatar Radio and Executive Producer of the event Khamis Mubarak Al Kuwari said the initiative aims to deliver high-quality media content combining professional journalistic standards with a strong humanitarian dimension.

He said the broadcast would provide an extensive platform for Palestinian and Arab voices to share their experiences, highlight stories of resilience and express their aspirations.

The coverage will explore the realities confronting Palestinian families, the suffering of children and challenges facing the education and healthcare sectors, alongside testimonies and live contributions from Palestine.

Live links with participating Arab radio stations will further enrich the coverage, reinforcing collective efforts to strengthen the presence of the Palestinian cause in Arab media discourse.

Qatar Radio's News Department has developed a comprehensive editorial and production plan, dividing the main live discussions into three segments presented by Abdulaziz Al Sayed, Ahmed Adnan and Ahmed Al Saadi, respectively.

Specialised editorial, technical and coordination teams have been mobilised to ensure seamless coverage, while a distinctive audio identity has been developed to provide continuity across the various broadcast segments. Qatar Radio's Social Media Department will complement the traditional broadcast through live streaming, dedicated digital content and interactive materials across the station's official platforms, extending the reach of the initiative to wider audiences.