MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, in partnership with Merck, hosted the final showcase of the QSTP × Merck FemTech Accelerator as part of Doha Immersion Week, bringing together nine international startups, investors, and ecosystem partners to highlight the progress made in advancing women's health innovation.

The showcase marks a key milestone in the accelerator, which supports growth-stage startups developing technology-driven solutions to address unmet needs in women's health. Throughout the programme, founders have engaged with Qatar's healthcare and innovation ecosystem. During Doha Immersion Week, they visited Qatar Foundation's (QF's) Sidra Medicine, QF partner university Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, and Itqan Innovation & Simulation Centre, before coming together at QSTP for the final showcase, where they presented their solutions and shared the progress made throughout the accelerator with key ecosystem stakeholders.

Following the showcase, QSTP will bring the accelerator's participating startups to the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2026, global health initiative by QF, taking place on November 29 and 30 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. Through QSTP's participation, the founders will gain access to a wider international healthcare audience, with opportunities to present their innovations and build connections across the global health community.

The startups will be featured as part of WISH Innovation at the summit, with founders presenting their solutions on the Spotlight Stage. QSTP will also contribute to the summit's programme, with Rama Chakaki, President of QSTP, joining a panel discussion on the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, and Ahmed Elazhary, Market Access & Public Affairs Director for UAE & Gulf at Merck, participating in a session on the commercial determinants of reproductive health.

Accelerator Programme Lead at QSTP, Haider Khan said:“The value of this programme lies in the progress made by the companies and the opportunities that have emerged through their engagement with Qatar. Women's health innovation requires a strong connection between those developing new solutions and the healthcare professionals and institutions that understand where the needs lie. The relationships built through this accelerator provide a foundation for continued engagement beyond the programme, while WISH offers an opportunity to bring these innovations into a wider international conversation.”

Following the Doha engagement, the accelerator will continue with an immersion week in Egypt from 14 to 16 December, providing founders with further opportunities to connect with regional stakeholders and explore collaboration opportunities across the WANA region.