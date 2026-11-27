MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, has participated in the“Doha Skeek” project through the“Bayt Min Al-Watan” (Home from the Homeland) initiative.

Running for six months, this participation aligns with the Ministry's efforts to support productive families and national entrepreneurial ventures, enhance their visibility, and provide broader opportunities to showcase and market their products to the public.

“Bayt Min Al-Watan” serves as an integrated platform for empowerment, development, and marketing. It allows productive families and entrepreneurs to display their products and introduce their ventures. The participating entities are rotated periodically, ensuring that a larger number of projects have the opportunity to take part and benefit.

Furthermore,“Bayt Min Al-Watan” offers a range of training and awareness-raising programmes, workshops, and cultural and interactive activities. These initiatives contribute to developing skills and capabilities, fostering a culture of productivity and creativity, and supporting productive families and entrepreneurs in growing and sustaining their ventures.

From a social perspective,“Bayt Min Al-Watan” provides an open space for all families to attend, participate, and engage. Visitors can benefit from the various programmes, workshops, and activities, while also discovering national products, projects, and the stories behind them.

The initiative also creates an interactive environment that brings family members together, a setting designed to help discover skills, develop abilities, and encourage creativity and productivity, thereby strengthening the role of the family in processes of development and empowerment. This participation comes within the framework of cooperation with Qatar Tourism, reflecting the importance of national partnerships and the integration of efforts to provide high-quality platforms that support productive families and national productive enterprises. At the same time, it offers an engaging community space for families, one that combines learning, interaction, culture, and creativity.

Director of the Family Empowerment Department at MSDF, Buthaina Al Obaidli stated:“Our participation in 'Skeek Doha' highlights the significance of national partnerships in creating genuine, sustainable opportunities for productive families and national productive enterprises. We value the cooperation with Qatar Tourism, and we extend our thanks and appreciation to the organisers of the 'Skeek Doha' project for their efforts, support, and collaboration in making this participation a success.”

She added:“Through 'Bayt Min Al-Watan', we aim to help these enterprises move beyond the simple display of products toward development, marketing, and growth. This enhances their competitiveness, allows them to reach a broader audience, and ensures their long-term sustainability.”

She continued:“We envision 'Bayt Min Al-Watan' as a community space that brings families together. We invite all families to visit, participate in its various programmes, workshops, and activities, and take advantage of the opportunities it offers for learning, interaction, and the discovery and development of new skills. Ultimately, this space serves as a hub that integrates empowerment, production, learning, and hands-on experience, while fostering a culture of creativity and engagement within the family.”