MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar University (QU) and Qatar Shell celebrated the successful completion of the fourth cohort of Shell Intilaaqah – Qatar, an ambitious national initiative that helps university students develop an entrepreneurial mindset and build the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills needed to explore entrepreneurship.

The programme is designed to connect academic learning with the realities of professional life. Over eight intensive weeks, participants took part in hands-on training, mentoring, and interactive sessions delivered by experienced trainers and industry experts.

The fourth cohort attracted strong interest from QU students, with 377 students from different colleges and academic disciplines applying to participate. Of these, 215 students were selected based on the programme's approved selection criteria. By the end of the program, 130 participants had successfully completed the training.

Throughout the programme, participants moved through a series of stages that began with self-discovery and a better understanding of their strengths and abilities. They then explored opportunities, developed new ideas, and learned how to turn those ideas into practical initiatives and solutions.

The programme also placed strong emphasis on creative thinking and innovative problem-solving, encouraging students to approach challenges from different perspectives. Participants also strengthened important skills such as decision-making, initiative, self-confidence, teamwork, effective communication, adaptability, and personal leadership.

Shell Intilaaqah – Qatar goes beyond teaching students how to start a business. It introduces entrepreneurship as a way of thinking, one that encourages curiosity, initiative, flexibility, and the ability to identify opportunities. This broader approach helps students better understand their potential and prepares them for future professional and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Commenting on the occasion, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at QU, Dr. Abdulla Fetais, said:“Today, as we celebrate the fourth cohort, we mark the completion of a journey of learning, experience, and personal and professional growth. What we value in this program is not only the tools and skills students gain, but also the way they begin to see their own abilities and the opportunities around them with greater awareness and a different perspective.”

For his part, General Manager External and Government Relations at Qatar Shell, Eng. Hussain Al-Hijji, said:“The fourth cohort marks another important milestone in the journey of Shell Intilaaqah – Qatar and reinforces the importance of continued investment in young people and in creating opportunities for them to develop the skills they need to navigate a rapidly changing world.”