(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bringing together some of the country's leading technology minds, business leaders and AI innovators, Execurio Network successfully hosted the inaugural edition of “AI Pioneer of India 2026” at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. The platform celebrated organisations and individual leaders making significant contributions to the advancement, adoption and implementation of Artificial Intelligence across industries.



AI Pioneer of India 2026



The event was graced by Mr. Kripashankar Singh, senior political leader and former Minister of State in the Maharashtra Government, as the Guest of Honour. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the growing importance of data and technology in India's development and emphasised the need for continued progress in these sectors. He also underscored the opportunities that technological advancement presents for India's future and felicitated the organisations recognised as AI Pioneers of India 2026.



The evening commenced with opening remarks by Aishwarya Raj, Co-founder, Execurio Network, who welcomed the distinguished guests and industry leaders. The platform was designed to recognise organisations moving beyond conventional technology adoption to build intelligent, scalable and innovation-driven business ecosystems.



Industry Leaders Deliberate on India's AI Future

A key highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Vijay Rajagopal, Vice President - Growth, Nugget by Zomato, who shared thought leadership on the evolving AI landscape and the opportunities emerging from the growing integration of artificial intelligence into business and technology ecosystems.



The event featured two insightful panel discussions, bringing together experts from across the technology, financial services, enterprise and innovation ecosystems.



The first panel, “India's AI Decade: From AI Adoption to AI Leadership,” explored India's potential to move beyond adopting artificial intelligence towards becoming a global creator of foundational AI technologies, competitive products and responsible AI ecosystems.



The discussion featured Apoorv Gautam, Founder, Atomic Capital; Faraz Khan, Head, AWS Marketplace; and Kundeshwar Pundalik, Tech Lead, BharatGen | IIT Bombay, with Sunil David, Digital Technology Consultant and former Regional Director (IoT), AT&T India, as the moderator.



The second panel, “AI-Powered Enterprises: Reinventing BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Public Services,” examined how AI is transforming traditional business models, reshaping industry operations and enabling organisations to achieve measurable business outcomes through enterprise-scale deployment.



The panel brought together Sairam Bommaraju, Executive Director, DBS Tech India; Salil K. Shivhare, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Nuroen; Subrata Majumdar, SVP – Engineering and Operations, Norstella; and Raj Shah, Founder, Coherent Market Insights, with Sunil David as the moderator.



The discussions highlighted the importance of moving from experimental AI adoption towards meaningful implementation, responsible innovation and measurable business impact across industries.



The highlight of the evening was the grand felicitation ceremony, where 15 organisations were recognised with the prestigious“AI Pioneer of India 2026” title for their contributions to the artificial intelligence and technology landscape.



The organisations felicitated by the Guest of Honour included:



AWS

BharatGen

Nugget AI by Zomato

DBS TECH India

Fingent

Fractal Analytics Limited

Freshworks Inc.

Kristal

Lincode Labs Inc.

MLAI Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Nitro Commerce

Norstella India

Nuroen

Techdome Solutions Pvt. Ltd. True Foundry

In addition to recognising organisations, the platform acknowledged individual leaders whose vision, expertise and contributions are helping accelerate the adoption and advancement of artificial intelligence.

The prestigious “AI Catalyst of the Year 2026” recognition was conferred upon:



Vijay Rajagopal

Neelesh Sali Sunil David

These individual recognitions celebrated leadership and contributions towards advancing AI conversations, encouraging innovation and strengthening the technology ecosystem.



The initiative was supported by ET NOW as TV Partner, Business Standard as Print Partner and Coherent Market Insights as Research Partner, Supporting Association All India society of Artificial and Law, Media Partners World Economic Magazine, Times of AI, Industry Outlook.



Through this initiative, Execurio Network aims to create a credible industry platform that recognises technological excellence, encourages meaningful conversations and brings together organisations shaping India's next phase of digital transformation.



The evening concluded with a networking dinner, providing industry leaders and participating organisations an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives and explore future collaborations.



With AI becoming a defining force in the next phase of economic and business transformation, AI Pioneer of India 2026 stands as a celebration of the organisations and leaders helping shape India's journey towards becoming a global AI powerhouse.