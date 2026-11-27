(MENAFN- NewsVoir) In a major stride towards global career integration, SRM University–AP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with AiDEM, a leading human resources and recruitment organisation from Japan. Marking AiDEM's maiden visit to India—and its exclusive academic engagement in the country with SRM University–AP—the partnership establishes a direct talent pipeline for fresh graduates and skilled professionals from the university to enter the Japanese workforce.

Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar, SRM AP, Mr Kenji Kuribara, Director, AiDEM, among other senior leadership during the MoU signing ceremony

The MoU was formally signed by Mr Kenji Kuribara, Director, AiDEM, and Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar, SRM University–AP, in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations. The visiting Japanese delegation comprised Mr Kenji Kuribara (Director, AiDEM). Representing SRM Global Consulting was Mr Jotish (CEO, SRM Global.

Reflecting SRM University–AP's commitment to operating at an international standard, the proceedings and detailed discussions on candidate selection frameworks were seamlessly facilitated through live, fluent Japanese translation. During the interaction, the AiDEM delegation noted that after evaluating talent pools across international markets such as Vietnam, they found the academic calibre, technical readiness, and professional versatility of SRM University–AP students to be significantly superior. In addition to core engineering and corporate roles, the delegation expressed keen interest in recruiting Hotel Management students from the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinayak Kalluri highlighted that the collaboration underscores SRM University–AP's dedication to bridging the gap between Indian academic excellence and global industry demand. Through this strategic pact with AiDEM and SRM Global Consulting, students at SRM University–AP will gain structured access to international placement opportunities, pre-placement orientation, and cross-cultural career pathways in Japan.

About SRM University–AP is a multi-stream research university located in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, committed to academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, and global industry partnerships that prepare graduates for leadership roles worldwide.