Sony Unveils The World's First Spatial Audio Microphone For Smartphones To Receive Eclipsa Audio Certification
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Sony introduces the world's first smartphone spatial audio microphone with Eclipsa Audio certification
The ECM-AX10 is a compact, lightweight microphone that connects directly to compatible smartphones via USB-C, offering three recording modes: Ambisonics for full spatial audio production, binaural for immersive headphone playback, and stereo for everyday videos and social media content. Paired for YouTube via the“Spatial Audio Video Tool” app, creators can record videos, review footage, make basic edits and export content with spatial audio, enabling an end-to-end spatial audio video production workflow directly on their smartphones.
The Sony ECM-AX10 helps creators capture rich, high-quality audio that can be integrated into Eclipsa Audio immersive sound productions. Combined with Eclipsa Audio's open spatial audio technology, it enables a more realistic and engaging listening experience across next generation TVs, soundbars, and digital content platforms.
Key product features
Spatial audio for smartphone video
The ECM-AX10 is designed to make smartphone videos sound natural and true to the moment. Sony's newly developed spherical microphone module uses four omnidirectional microphone capsules to support Ambisonics recording, helping capture sound from all around the scene. With advanced spatial audio processing, creators can bring through the atmosphere, direction and distance of a place, from street performances and festivals to sports, travel content and behind-the-scenes moments, so viewers feel closer to the action.
Three recording modes for different creator approaches
Creators can choose from three recording modes to suit their content, platform and playback needs. Ambisonics recording works with the Spatial Audio Video Tool app to support publishing in Eclipsa Audio for an immersive audio experience on YouTube. Binaural recording uses Sony's proprietary spatial audio technology, also used for 360 Reality Audio, to create a headphone-optimised three-dimensional sound experience. Stereo recording offers a versatile format for headphones and speakers. The microphone can also be used with general recording and video apps as well as Sony's dedicated apps.
Compact USB-C design for filming on the mov
Weighing approximately 24g, the ECM-AX10 is designed to be carried anywhere and set up quickly for spontaneous filming. The direct USB-C connection helps creators capture higher-quality audio without a separate recorder or complex setup, supporting a simple smartphone-first production workflow. With the Spatial Audio Video Tool app, users can record video, review clips, make quick edits and export finished content with spatial audio entirely on their smartphone, streamlining the journey from capture to share.
Developed with sound engineers
To help ensure the ECM-AX10 delivers an authentic and immersive listening experience, Sony collaborated with its post-production subsidiary, Sony PCL, a Sony Group company with extensive expertise in planning and producing content and spatial experiences.
Pricing and Availability
The ECM-AX10 is available on E- Commerce Portal, Selected Sony Centres and Pro Audio Stores.
|Model
|Best buy price (in INR)
|Colors
|Availability
|ECM-AX10
|17,990
|Black
|Available Now
About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.
Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.
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