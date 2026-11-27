(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sony India today announced the ECM-AX10 the world's first microphone ever to receive Eclipsa Audio certification. Created for Vloggers, smartphone filmmakers and mobile content creators, ECM-AX10 helps capture video sound that feels more natural, immersive and true to the moment. Its four built-in omnidirectional microphone capsules record sound from multiple directions, while Sony's spatial audio processing recreates a sense of space, direction and distance that can make smartphone videos feel more engaging for viewers.

Sony introduces the world's first smartphone spatial audio microphone with Eclipsa Audio certification

The ECM-AX10 is a compact, lightweight microphone that connects directly to compatible smartphones via USB-C, offering three recording modes: Ambisonics for full spatial audio production, binaural for immersive headphone playback, and stereo for everyday videos and social media content. Paired for YouTube via the“Spatial Audio Video Tool” app, creators can record videos, review footage, make basic edits and export content with spatial audio, enabling an end-to-end spatial audio video production workflow directly on their smartphones.

The Sony ECM-AX10 helps creators capture rich, high-quality audio that can be integrated into Eclipsa Audio immersive sound productions. Combined with Eclipsa Audio's open spatial audio technology, it enables a more realistic and engaging listening experience across next generation TVs, soundbars, and digital content platforms.

Key product features

Spatial audio for smartphone video

The ECM-AX10 is designed to make smartphone videos sound natural and true to the moment. Sony's newly developed spherical microphone module uses four omnidirectional microphone capsules to support Ambisonics recording, helping capture sound from all around the scene. With advanced spatial audio processing, creators can bring through the atmosphere, direction and distance of a place, from street performances and festivals to sports, travel content and behind-the-scenes moments, so viewers feel closer to the action.

Three recording modes for different creator approaches

Creators can choose from three recording modes to suit their content, platform and playback needs. Ambisonics recording works with the Spatial Audio Video Tool app to support publishing in Eclipsa Audio for an immersive audio experience on YouTube. Binaural recording uses Sony's proprietary spatial audio technology, also used for 360 Reality Audio, to create a headphone-optimised three-dimensional sound experience. Stereo recording offers a versatile format for headphones and speakers. The microphone can also be used with general recording and video apps as well as Sony's dedicated apps.

Compact USB-C design for filming on the mov

Weighing approximately 24g, the ECM-AX10 is designed to be carried anywhere and set up quickly for spontaneous filming. The direct USB-C connection helps creators capture higher-quality audio without a separate recorder or complex setup, supporting a simple smartphone-first production workflow. With the Spatial Audio Video Tool app, users can record video, review clips, make quick edits and export finished content with spatial audio entirely on their smartphone, streamlining the journey from capture to share.

Developed with sound engineers

To help ensure the ECM-AX10 delivers an authentic and immersive listening experience, Sony collaborated with its post-production subsidiary, Sony PCL, a Sony Group company with extensive expertise in planning and producing content and spatial experiences.

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-AX10 is available on E- Commerce Portal, Selected Sony Centres and Pro Audio Stores.

Model Best buy price (in INR) Colors Availability ECM-AX10 17,990 Black Available Now

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.