(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Moglix has launched Moglix Solar, an end-to-end rooftop solar business for industrial, commercial and residential customers. Within the Industrial domain, it will focus on enterprises across manufacturing, automotive, warehousing, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and education.



Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix



India's solar build-out is widening from utility-scale parks to rooftops. Installed solar capacity stands at about 172 GW, up from about 3 GW in 2014, according to government data.



Under Moglix's unique industry partnership model, eligible enterprises can adopt rooftop solar with no upfront capital expenditure, repay through monthly instalments designed to be at or below their current electricity bills, and own the system once the loan is repaid.



Homes have driven much of the recent rooftop growth. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024, has reached more than 65 lakh households against a target of one crore. In the April to June quarter, residential installations accounted for 84 per cent of rooftop capacity added and industrial and commercial customers for about 15 per cent, according to Mercom India Research.



A large opportunity lies among smaller businesses. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for nearly 45 per cent of India's exports and hold an estimated 15 to 18 GW of untapped rooftop potential. Rooftop solar can cost Rs 3.8 to 6.5 a unit against Rs 5.6 to 9.9 from the grid, but upfront costs, financing paperwork and coordination across several vendors often hold businesses back.



Energy has also become a matter of resilience. The West Asia conflict pushed crude above USD 100 a barrel this year and raised diesel prices at home, a cost felt by businesses that depend on generators. For an economy that imports most of the oil it uses, volatility of this kind weighs on growth. Addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit on 2nd November, the Prime Minister said energy security is directly linked to economic security and set a goal of adding 500 GW of non-fossil capacity over the next 10 to 11 years.



Moglix Solar takes customers through five inter-linked steps with one partner accountable throughout: energy assessment and system design, financing coordinated with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), equipment procurement, installation through vetted partners, and maintenance through the loan tenure. The customer owns the system at the end of it. Along the way, Moglix Solar coordinates approvals and net metering with electricity distribution companies and supports applications for government incentives. It also works with businesses and households still weighing the decision, helping them understand the economics for their own site.



A business can already borrow to buy a solar plant, but must manage lenders, suppliers and installers on its own. Under a power purchase agreement, a developer owns the asset and sells electricity to the customer. Moglix Solar combines ownership with a single counterparty.



The business draws on Moglix's existing solar supply chain. The company has supplied equipment for more than 5 GW of solar projects through over 20 manufacturing partners and 300 supply partners and delivers more than 95 per cent of orders on time and in full. Projects supplied include the Waaree Ultra Mega Solar Park at Kurnool (980 MW), the CleanMax wind-solar farm at Jagalur (383 MW), the NGSL Solar Park at Shajapur (325 MW) and the Waaree Continuum Solar Park at Rajkot (140 MW), among others across seven states. Moglix Solar aims to build a pan-India presence serving industrial, commercial and residential customers.



Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix, said,“Every economy is rethinking where its energy comes from, and India has chosen to produce more of its own. Solar is central to that choice. It lowers bills for a household, steadies costs for an enterprise and reduces the country's dependence on imported fuel. Taking solar to every suitable roof will require manufacturers, lenders, installers and policymakers to work together. Moglix Solar is our contribution to that effort.”



Amit Kumar, Managing Director, Moglix said,“Many businesses already see the value of solar. What often holds them back is everything that comes after the decision, from design and financing to approvals, net metering and long-term upkeep. Moglix Solar is built to take ownership of those steps, so customers can move from intent to installation with greater confidence. Our aim is to make rooftop solar simpler for factories, offices and homes across India.”



About Moglix

Moglix is one of Asia's largest B2B industrial commerce and deep tech platforms, enabling procurement digitisation and supply chain transformation for enterprises across manufacturing, infrastructure, and public sector verticals. Founded in 2015, the company operates a supplier network of over 45,000 vendors across India and global markets, and delivers to more than 20,000 PIN codes in India. Its portfolio includes Credlix, a trade finance and export credit platform, and Cognilix, its AI-powered supply intelligence product.