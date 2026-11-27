Anthracite Launches Business-Only Network To Connect Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs
Registered businesses can create a portfolio page to describe their work and share updates. The platform has separate sections for publishing updates and searching for businesses using filters. Its events feature allows companies to list events, share invitations and look for services such as photography.
Founder Jaward Asgar introduced the platform at the launch, where attendees took part in a digital treasure hunt before a demonstration of the website. A panel discussion brought together participants from business, entertainment, content creation and social impact.
Anthracite is inviting businesses to register. Asgar said the project began as a way to help new businesses spend less time searching for partners and make themselves easier to find.
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