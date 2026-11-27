MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Anthracite launched an online network for Sri Lankan businesses at Colombo City Centre on 22 November. The platform is designed to help entrepreneurs find clients, suppliers and potential partners. The company said around 30 businesses had joined at launch.

Registered businesses can create a portfolio page to describe their work and share updates. The platform has separate sections for publishing updates and searching for businesses using filters. Its events feature allows companies to list events, share invitations and look for services such as photography.

Founder Jaward Asgar introduced the platform at the launch, where attendees took part in a digital treasure hunt before a demonstration of the website. A panel discussion brought together participants from business, entertainment, content creation and social impact.

Anthracite is inviting businesses to register. Asgar said the project began as a way to help new businesses spend less time searching for partners and make themselves easier to find.