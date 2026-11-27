Heritage Of Ceylon Tea Celebrated In The Netherlands To Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
The menu featured White Feathers, Sri Lanka Milky Oolong and Lapsang Cinnamon, a smoky tea served with Ceylon cinnamon. The hotel paired the teas with pastries and savoury dishes inspired by Sri Lankan flavours and displayed handicrafts from the island.
Sri Lankan Ambassador Rekha Gunasekera opened the event with Annemarie van der Heijden of the Dutch Foreign Ministry and hotel general manager Yvonne van der Klaauw. Guests could pick up information on Sri Lankan tourism, tea and Sri Lanka Expo 2027. The event concluded with a raffle with tea as prizes.
The embassy used the anniversary to promote a Sri Lankan export alongside tourism and to introduce hotel guests to the January trade exhibition in Colombo.
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