MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lankan Embassy in the Netherlands marked 75 years of diplomatic relations with a Ceylon tea event at Hotel Des Indes in The Hague from 12 to 20 November. The embassy and hotel organised the event around three varieties of Sri Lankan tea.

The menu featured White Feathers, Sri Lanka Milky Oolong and Lapsang Cinnamon, a smoky tea served with Ceylon cinnamon. The hotel paired the teas with pastries and savoury dishes inspired by Sri Lankan flavours and displayed handicrafts from the island.

Sri Lankan Ambassador Rekha Gunasekera opened the event with Annemarie van der Heijden of the Dutch Foreign Ministry and hotel general manager Yvonne van der Klaauw. Guests could pick up information on Sri Lankan tourism, tea and Sri Lanka Expo 2027. The event concluded with a raffle with tea as prizes.

The embassy used the anniversary to promote a Sri Lankan export alongside tourism and to introduce hotel guests to the January trade exhibition in Colombo.