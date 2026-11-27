MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Parenthood Global named DFCC Bank among Sri Lanka's outstanding workplaces for working parents in 2026, according to the bank. DFCC also received separate recognition in an industry category.

Parenthood Global's recognition focuses on employers that support staff in balancing work and family responsibilities. DFCC linked the award to its approach to employee wellbeing and workplace inclusion. The bank identified flexibility and support at different stages of employees' careers as priorities.

DFCC acknowledged employees' contributions and said supporting working parents would remain part of its approach to workplace wellbeing.