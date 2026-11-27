DFCC Bank Recognised Among Sri Lanka's Most Outstanding Parent-Inclusive Workplaces Of 2026
Parenthood Global's recognition focuses on employers that support staff in balancing work and family responsibilities. DFCC linked the award to its approach to employee wellbeing and workplace inclusion. The bank identified flexibility and support at different stages of employees' careers as priorities.
DFCC acknowledged employees' contributions and said supporting working parents would remain part of its approach to workplace wellbeing.
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