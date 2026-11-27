Colombo Lights Up In Orange To Stand Against Gender-Based Violence
The lighting marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from 25 November to 10 December. The organisers scheduled the first illumination of the municipal building alongside a United Nations event at the council. LK Pos
Colombo Mayor Vraîe Cally Balthazaar described the lighting as a public expression of solidarity with survivors. Women In Need executive director Savithri Wijesekara called for stronger responses from institutions and better support for women seeking help. Dutch Ambassador Wiebe de Boer highlighted the role of men and boys in prevention.
Women In Need plans a panel on 30 November with representatives from law enforcement, healthcare, legal advocacy and survivor support. It will examine what can prevent women from reporting violence, accessing services or pursuing justice.
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