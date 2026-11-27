MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Colombo Municipal Council building and the Lotus Tower are scheduled to be lit orange from 6 pm to 11 pm each evening from 25 to 27 November to draw attention to violence against women and girls. Women In Need organised the initiative with the Dutch Embassy and the Colombo Municipal Council.

The lighting marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from 25 November to 10 December. The organisers scheduled the first illumination of the municipal building alongside a United Nations event at the council. LK Pos

Colombo Mayor Vraîe Cally Balthazaar described the lighting as a public expression of solidarity with survivors. Women In Need executive director Savithri Wijesekara called for stronger responses from institutions and better support for women seeking help. Dutch Ambassador Wiebe de Boer highlighted the role of men and boys in prevention.

Women In Need plans a panel on 30 November with representatives from law enforcement, healthcare, legal advocacy and survivor support. It will examine what can prevent women from reporting violence, accessing services or pursuing justice.