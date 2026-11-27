MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne, presented his credentials to President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek on 25 November. He was among 15 foreign ambassadors who presented their credentials at the ceremony, according to Sri Lanka's High Commission in Islamabad.

Senevirathne had presented copies of his credentials to Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov the previous day. The ceremony with Zhaparov was a separate step in his accreditation. Kaba

Zhaparov spoke about areas where Kyrgyzstan is seeking international cooperation, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, digital development and tourism. He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. Security Counci

Senevirathne conveyed greetings from Sri Lanka and identified trade, investment, education, tourism and culture as areas where the two countries could expand cooperation. He called for longstanding diplomatic ties to translate into more economic partnerships and exchanges.

The accreditation gives Sri Lanka an ambassador to pursue those discussions with Kyrgyz authorities while remaining based in Islamabad.