Sri Lanka's Ambassador Presents Credentials To The President Of The Kyrgyz Republic
Senevirathne had presented copies of his credentials to Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov the previous day. The ceremony with Zhaparov was a separate step in his accreditation. Kaba
Zhaparov spoke about areas where Kyrgyzstan is seeking international cooperation, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, digital development and tourism. He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. Security Counci
Senevirathne conveyed greetings from Sri Lanka and identified trade, investment, education, tourism and culture as areas where the two countries could expand cooperation. He called for longstanding diplomatic ties to translate into more economic partnerships and exchanges.
The accreditation gives Sri Lanka an ambassador to pursue those discussions with Kyrgyz authorities while remaining based in Islamabad.
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