MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan advertising group DC Group won gold for Creative Agency of the Year in the Rest of South Asia category at the Campaign Agency of the Year 2026 awards in Mumbai on 26 November. The group reported three honours across the creative, digital innovation and marketing technology categories. Newswir

DC Group also took silver for Digital Innovation Agency of the Year in the Rest of South Asia category. DAT, its data, artificial intelligence and technology business, won silver for MarTech Agency of the Year in the wider South Asia category. The awards therefore covered two regional groupings.

Co-founder and managing partner Arjun Jeger said it was the group's first entry in the creative agency category. DC Group said it had won two digital innovation golds at the previous year's awards, one for South Asia and one for Rest of South Asia.

The group says it brings together more than 150 people across work that includes strategy, design and production, media, creator marketing and technology. It reports a presence in the United Kingdom, operations in Kenya and an expansion under way in Ghana.

The creative award adds a new category to the group's previous recognition for digital innovation, while the DAT award recognises its work in marketing technology.