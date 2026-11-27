MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the Australian government are helping smallholder farmers restore vegetable production in Nuwara Eliya and Badulla after Cyclone Ditwah. Over the next 12 months, the project aims to support 800 bean seed farmers in Nuwara Eliya and 800 potato farmers across the two districts. Newswir

The first bean seed distribution reached 280 farmers in Mathurata. The project plans to organise the 800 bean seed farmers into 40 groups so they can share knowledge and take part in field schools. A second phase is scheduled to begin in December 2026.

The Seed and Planting Material Development Centre provided training on producing quality bean seed. Seed Certification Service officials explained national certification procedures, including field inspections and quality standards. The project aims to help farmers produce seed locally, reduce reliance on outside suppliers and give growers opportunities to sell through local seed markets.

The potato programme has selected 400 farmers in Nuwara Eliya and 400 in Badulla. Each is to receive 2,500 seed potato tubers, along with agricultural inputs and technical guidance. The first phase began in August in the Ragala area of Nuwara Eliya, reaching 38 farmers across two Grama Niladhari divisions.

FAO scheduled the next potato distribution for late November, when support was due to extend to the remaining selected farmers in both districts. Technical assistance will accompany the inputs to help farmers establish crops and improve produce quality. The bean and potato activities address different needs: rebuilding local bean seed supplies and helping potato growers resume cultivation.