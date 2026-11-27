Sri Lankan Ambassador Promotes Expansion Of Pure Ceylon Tea In Jordan's Growing Market
Hanna briefed the ambassador on Dilmah's business in Jordan and its prospects for reaching more customers. The embassy identified hotels and supermarkets as existing outlets for the brand and said the meeting focused on ways to give Sri Lankan tea greater visibility.
The proposed tasting would be held at the embassy in cooperation with the distributor. Aponsu also offered help with future promotional activity and trade facilitation. The discussions focused on market development for Sri Lankan tea, including how promotional events might complement existing retail and hospitality distribution.
The embassy identified the tasting as a possible next step in its work with the distributor.
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