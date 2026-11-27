MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is leading Sri Lanka's delegation to the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, scheduled for 27 November in New Delhi. Sri Lanka participates as the association's immediate past chair and a member of its leadership troika. Sri Lank

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry said Herath was departing for India on 26 November. The ministerial meeting was preceded by a meeting of the association's Committee of Senior Officials on 25 and 26 November.

Sri Lanka chaired the association from 2023 to 2025. Its Foreign Ministry identified regional economic cooperation, maritime safety and sustainable development as priorities for its continued engagement with other Indian Ocean countries.

Sri Lanka retains a role in the association's leadership as the immediate past chair. The New Delhi meeting brings the country back to the ministerial table after its two-year chairmanship.