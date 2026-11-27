Minister Vijitha Herath Leads The Sri Lankan Delegation To The 25Th IORA Council Of Ministers Meeting In New Delhi.
Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry said Herath was departing for India on 26 November. The ministerial meeting was preceded by a meeting of the association's Committee of Senior Officials on 25 and 26 November.
Sri Lanka chaired the association from 2023 to 2025. Its Foreign Ministry identified regional economic cooperation, maritime safety and sustainable development as priorities for its continued engagement with other Indian Ocean countries.
Sri Lanka retains a role in the association's leadership as the immediate past chair. The New Delhi meeting brings the country back to the ministerial table after its two-year chairmanship.
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