MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Azerbaijan will be required to approve their detailed annual financial statements regarding the sources of formation of public unions' property and the use thereof at the general meeting, Trend 's correspondent reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Law "On non-governmental organizations (public unions and foundations)," discussed at the plenary session of the parliament today.

According to the draft, the powers of a public union's general meeting are to be expanded to include the approval of a detailed annual financial report covering the sources of the union's assets, whether in monetary or other forms, as well as the utilization of those assets.

Furthermore, the draft envisaged the approval of rules and procedures aimed at minimizing risks associated with the receipt, collection, provision, or transfer of funds for the purpose of preventing the financing of terrorism by the general meeting.

Thus, the proposed amendment seeks to bring matters concerning the financial accountability of public unions and the mitigation of risks related to terrorist financing under the purview of the general meeting.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in its third reading.