MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The removal of the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the preamble of Armenia's Constitution remains the only outstanding precondition for the final signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Nizami Safarov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Legal Policy and State-Building, said at today's plenary session of parliament, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The MP said that establishing a lasting international peace and security regime throughout the South Caucasus must be based on a solid legal foundation. Significant steps have already been taken in this direction through diplomatic efforts.

According to Safarov, the progress in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward normalization in the post-conflict period is a tangible result of the successful implementation of the peace agenda put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He stressed that progress toward peace can only be achieved through bilateral efforts. In this regard, Armenia's taking of the necessary steps within the legal framework is crucial for the signing and parliamentary ratification of a peace treaty, as well as its entry into force.

Safarov noted that the adoption of a country's fundamental law, its Constitution, or amendments to any of its provisions is an internal matter for that country. At the same time, the removal of the reference to the Declaration of Independence from Armenia's Constitution remains the only outstanding precondition for the final signing of the peace treaty.

He recalled that although the initialing of the peace agreement in Washington on August 8, 2025, would bring an end to the era of conflict in the South Caucasus, the reference to the Declaration of Independence in the preamble of Armenia's current Constitution, which implies territorial claims against Azerbaijan, still needs to be removed.

According to Safarov, the formal legal procedures necessary to secure peace cannot be completed without removing this reference.

The MP also commented on the new draft Constitution presented by the Armenian government on November 23. He noted that the document had faced harsh criticism from the Armenian opposition and revanchist circles, which argued that the draft was allegedly contrary to the country's national interests.

Safarov said that, setting aside political infighting within Armenia, it was necessary to take into account the new realities that had emerged in the region.

"New realities have taken shape in the region as a result of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War. The consistent steps taken by our state serve to establish an entirely new security architecture. The side that has suffered military-political capitulation must draw the correct conclusions from these events," the MP emphasized.

He added that there is currently no alternative to achieving peace, establishing a regime of trust in interstate relations, and fostering regional cooperation. These issues are among the priorities on the international agenda.