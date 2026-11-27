MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With discounts of up to 60%, an additional 7% coupon and customer rewards, WattCycle's German Black Friday battery sale runs through December 2









MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, WattCycle's German online store is entering the final days of its 2026 promotional campaign. The offer includes discounts of up to 60% on selected LiFePO4 batteries, with an additional 7% off using code WTBF2026. The campaign extended until December 2, while the coupon code remains valid through December 7.

The WattCycle battery Black Friday deals cover products for residential energy storage, home battery backup, campervans and off-grid applications.









For home energy storage, the 48V 100Ah Wall-Mount LiFePO4 Battery €743.99, reduced from €1,999.99 after applying the coupon. It features 5120Wh capacity, Grade A EV cells, 3A active balancing, a 100A BMS, touchscreen LCD and App monitoring. Up to 20 units can be connected, providing a maximum capacity of 102.4 kWh.

The 12V 314Ah battery range also features several Black Friday offers. After applying WTBF2026, the 12V 314Ah Bluetooth version costs €464.99, the self-heating version costs €520.79, and the 314Ah Mini Super battery costs €511.49. Key features include 4,019Wh capacity, App monitoring, cold-weather charging support, and, on the Mini Super, a 200A BMS, 3A active balancing and more than 6,000 cycles at 80% DoD.

The most popular one is this 12V 314Ah Campervan Self-Heating Battery, and it is also the product with the largest discount in this event. Designed for selected Fiat Ducato, Citroën Jumper and Peugeot Boxer vans, is also available for €650.99 with the coupon code WTBF2026.









Additional campaign benefits include 30-day price protection and 3X Wattpoints plus 3 Reward Points per €1 spent. The customer with the highest total order value in November will receive a FREE 12V 314Ah Bluetooth battery. Five customers will also receive WattCycle merchandise packs on the final Friday of November. From November 29 to December 2, purchases of selected 48V batteries include a free parallel or expansion cable.

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[Public Relations Manager]: Rockson

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