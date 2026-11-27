FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: A positive start to the 2026/2027 financial year – significant progress in revenue and earnings performance

27.11.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: A positive start to the 2026/2027 financial year – significant progress in revenue and earnings performance Group turnover for the first three months of 2026/2027 stood at EUR 22.8 million, up 18.0 % on the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR 19.4 million) Consolidated EBIT increased to EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million) Earnings forecast for the 2026/2027 financial year confirmed

Germering, 27 November 2026 – The FORTEC Group has made a successful start to the 2026/2027 financial year. According to the quarterly report published today (reporting period: 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026), significant progress has been made in terms of revenue and earnings performance. The restructuring measures introduced in the previous year have begun to show their first positive effects and, by improving the cost base and reorganising structures and responsibilities, have laid the foundations for this development. At EUR 22.8 million (previous year: EUR 19.4 million), consolidated turnover for the first three months of 2026/2027 was 18.0 % higher than in the previous year. This growth in turnover was driven by both segments. In the Data Visualisation segment, revenue rose to EUR 12.8 million, up from EUR 10.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The Power Supplies segment generated revenue of EUR 10.1 million, compared with EUR 8.7 million in the previous year. The Group's EBIT improved significantly to EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million). The Data Visualisation segment made a particularly significant contribution to this, returning to a positive EBIT of EUR 0.5 million following a loss of EUR 0.7 million in the previous year. In the Power Supplies segment, EBIT fell to EUR 0.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) despite higher revenue. This was primarily due to a temporarily higher proportion of lower-margin business and a slight increase in staff costs. The resulting pressure on margins is considered to be temporary, and the Executive Board expects the segment's margin situation to improve over the remainder of the financial year. The Group's net profit for the period rose to EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.0 million). Earnings per share rose to EUR 0.18 (previous year: -EUR 0.01). The order book as at 30 September 2026 stood at EUR 59.4 million, compared with EUR 54.6 million as at 30 June 2026. “The encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2026/2027 shows that we are on the right track. The measures introduced last year are having an impact and are helping us to optimise our costs and processes. Our task now is to consolidate the improvements we have achieved and to further strengthen the FORTEC Group's profitability,” explains Henrik Christiansen, Executive Board Member and CFO of FORTEC AG. As the year progresses, the FORTEC Group will focus on more efficient manufacturing processes and closer collaboration in procurement and logistics, with a view to improving cost structures and reducing lead times. The largely completed process of strengthening the second tier of management supports this development. Clearer lines of responsibility and shorter decision-making processes improve collaboration and accelerate the implementation of strategic measures. “We are continuing to drive forward the strategic development of the FORTEC Group as an international systems and solutions partner. A key element of this is the consolidation of our expertise in distribution, development and production, enabling us to offer bespoke end-to-end solutions with greater in-house added value. The new production site in the Czech Republic is also intended to create additional capacity for further growth. At the same time, we are strengthening our international market presence, particularly in North America,” adds Michael Spatny, Member of the Executive Board and COO of FORTEC AG. For the full year 2026/2027, the Executive Board confirms the forecast published in the 2025/2026 Annual Report. Consolidated turnover of between EUR 78 million and EUR 84 million and consolidated EBIT of between EUR 1.4 million and EUR 2.1 million are still expected. Key financial indicators in thousand EUR 01/07/2026 – 30/09/2026 01/07/2025 – 30/09/2025 Changes Group turnover 22,835 19,359 +18.0 % EBIT* - operational ** 778 166 +368.7 % EBIT* 778 166 +368.7 % Consolidated net profit for the period 583 -37 n. a. Earnings per share in EUR 0.18 -0.01 n. a. EBIT-Margin (operational) 3.4 % 0.9 % +277.8 % Net profit margin 2.6 % -0.2 % n. a. Staff (number) 237 239 -0.8 % *EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Taxes): **EBIT - operational: EBIT adjusted for non-operating and non-period-related effects (one-off cost effects) to show the underlying operating performance The quarterly report is available on the company's website at . FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232 ... | --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the fields of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers bespoke developments and complete system design services. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has acted as a holding company responsible for managing the affiliated companies, the Group's strategy and key aspects of administration. The FORTEC Group has sites in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic and Egypt. 27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

