Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Statement

BaFin Publishes Findings on Hypoport SE's 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements – No Impact on Operational Business Performance

27.11.2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release BaFin Publishes Findings on Hypoport SE's 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements – No Impact on Operational Business Performance Berlin, 27. November 2026: The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) today published its findings following a non-cause-related sample audit of the financial statements, concerning Hypoport SE's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. The findings relate exclusively to specific accounting and presentation matters in the 2023 consolidated financial statements.

Valuation of an Acquisition-Related Purchase Price Liability One of the findings relates to the valuation of a contingent purchase price liability in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. In BaFin's view, this €20 million liability should already have been recognised at fair value in the 2022 consolidated financial statements, resulting in a reduction in its carrying amount of at least €10 million. As a result, EBIT for the 2023 financial year was overstated by at least €10 million, while EBIT for the 2022 financial year was understated by €10 million. Viewed cumulatively over the two financial years, neither the Group's profit nor its equity is affected. Further Findings with No Impact on Financial Results The remaining four findings relate to the presentation of individual line items and disclosures in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. They have no impact on the EBIT, consolidated net profit or equity of the Hypoport Group. With regard to the findings concerning the gross presentation of revenue and commission expenses at one subsidiary, as well as the separate presentation of receivables and liabilities at three subsidiaries, Hypoport had already implemented the corresponding adjustments in the 2024 consolidated financial statements on its own initiative. Hypoport cooperated closely and constructively with BaFin throughout the entire review process. No fine was imposed by BaFin. Furthermore, BaFin's findings have no impact whatsoever on Hypoport's current financial metrics, financial position or ongoing operating performance. About Hypoport SE Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers. The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace). In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015. Contact: Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email:...

Hypoport SE Heidestrasse 8 10557 Berlin, Germany

2027 financial calendar: 15 March 2027: results FY 2026 (preliminary) 30 March 2027: results FY 2026 (final) 10 May 2027: Q1 results 2027 9 August 2027: Q2 results 2027 8 November 2027: Q3 results 2027 Data on Hypoport shares:

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchange symbol HYQ 27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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