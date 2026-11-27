MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi turned a playful moment on the sets of Indian Idol Legends Return into a laugh-out-loud exchange when he accidentally called an“eyelock” a“liplock”.

Talking about the chemistry between contestants Rishi Singh and Anshika Chonkar, Emraan seemed to have fumbled.

The moment came as Emraan praised the two contestants for their effortless chemistry. The actor said he liked their pairing so much that he initially assumed they were a real-life couple. When Anshika clarified that the two were not dating, Emraan suggested that they put their chemistry to a playful test.

While referring to an“eyelock”, Emraan accidentally said“liplock” before immediately correcting himself. The actor laughed off his slip and said,“Toh ek test karte hain na, ek liplock... sorry eyelock! Old habits, old habits die hard yaar, sorry!”

His unexpected choice of words left judge Himesh Reshammiya stunned before the judge and contestants broke into laughter. Emraan and actress Genelia D'Souza also joined the contestants for the playful eyelock challenge.

The incident also played on Emraan's long-standing screen image as Bollywood's serial kisser. The actor became particularly associated with intimate and romantic scenes during the early phase of his career. His films such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jannat, Jannat 2 and Raaz: The Mystery Continues contributed to that image.

His on-screen persona became so closely linked with bold romantic scenes that he was often referred to as the“serial kisser” of Bollywood.

Now, Emraan is gearing up for the release of his latest film Gunmaaster G9, which hits cinemas on Friday, November 27. Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan alongside Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. The film also features Abhishek Singh, Avneet Kaur, Inayat Verma, Snehil Dixit Mehra and others. It is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir.

–IANS

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