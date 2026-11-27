MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 27 (IANS) Nara Lokesh, Working President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Friday urged party leaders and cadres to intensify efforts for the remaining two phases of the gram panchayat elections, cautioning them against complacency despite the alliance's strong performance in the first phase.

He held a teleconference with key leaders of the TDP on the results of the first phase of the panchayat elections, as well as the preparations for the upcoming second and third phases. Nara Lokesh congratulated those who emerged victorious in the first phase of panchayat elections held on Thursday.

He stated that the winning streak of the alliance is continuing.“The momentum from the victory in the 2024 elections is carrying forward into these panchayat elections. Candidates supported by the alliance have achieved remarkable success in the first phase of the panchayat elections. Alliance-backed candidates must also secure victory in the upcoming second and third phases,” he said.

Lokesh told TDP leaders that every election must be treated as an election-whether it is small or large, it should be taken seriously.

“Higher voter turnout will lead to larger margins of victory for us. We must work even harder in these panchayat elections than we did during the urban and ZPTC and MPTC elections,” he said and asked TDP leaders to coordinate and move forward in tandem with the workers of the Jana Sena and BJP.

Lokesh said TDP President and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the situation continuously.“Leaders from constituencies where no elections are currently being held should provide support in the constituencies where the panchayat elections are taking place. If any issues arise, bring them to the party's attention. We must win in areas where we are currently weak, and increase our margins in areas where we are already strong,” he said.

The TDP leader remarked that following a series of defeats, the YSR Congress Party is descending into frustration. He alleged that YSRCP leaders are resorting to violence during the elections. He asked TDP cadres to remain vigilant against attacks and conspiracies of the YSRCP.