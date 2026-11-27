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Abu Dhabi, UAE – 23 November 2026

Thikra: Night of Remembering, the acclaimed contemporary dance production by internationally renowned choreographer Akram Khan and Saudi visual artist Manal AlDowayan, concluded its two-night presentation at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi on 20 and 21 November 2026. The performances brought to the UAE capital a powerful artistic exploration of memory, ancestry, women's resilience and the cultural traditions that connect generations.

Commissioned by Wadi AlFann, a global cultural destination for contemporary art in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, and presented in partnership with the Cultural Foundation under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the production marked another significant milestone in its international journey. It also represented a meaningful chapter in the legacy of Akram Khan Company, as Thikra is its final touring production before the company concludes its international touring activities in March 2027.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient myths, traditions and dramatic desert landscapes of AlUla, Thikra, meaning“memory” or“remembrance” in Arabic, tells the story of women gathering for a sacred night-time ritual to honour their ancestors and awaken the memories of those who came before them. Through contemporary dance, music and visual storytelling, the production explores the relationship between past and present, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural identity while embracing new artistic expressions.

The production brought together Khan's distinctive choreographic language, blending contemporary movement with classical Indian dance traditions, and AlDowayan's visual direction, costume design and scenography. Inspired by Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage, the costumes and stage elements incorporated geometric patterns, natural dyes and traditional craftsmanship, reflecting the artistic contributions of AlUla's local community.

, said:“Thikra: Night of Remembering is about the power of memory, women's stories, and the strength of community. It marks a personal milestone as my first time working on both costume and set design, as well as my first collaboration with my friend and great creative force Akram Khan. This unique opportunity has allowed me to incorporate performance into my artistic practice, blending performance, sound, costume and local artistry to honour the past and inspire the future.”

The production's visual identity was developed through collaboration with artisans from Madrasat Addeera, AlUla's art and design centre, alongside contributions from AlUla Music Hub and members of the local community. Traditional weaving, textiles and other forms of craftsmanship helped translate the region's cultural heritage into a contemporary theatrical experience.

The performance was accompanied by an original score composed by Indian-American singer and composer Aditya Prakash, featuring more than 40 international musicians, including recordings of local musicians from AlUla. The musical landscape drew on Arabic, Indian, Bulgarian and European traditions, reinforcing the production's exploration of cultural exchange and shared human experiences.

Isabel Tamen, Executive Director of Akram Khan Company, reflected on the production's central message, emphasising the importance of preserving ancestral knowledge and traditions for future generations.

“Without a past, there is no future,” said. She highlighted how Thikra places women at the centre of its narrative, celebrating their strength, independence and essential role in safeguarding cultural memory. The production challenges conventional representations of women by presenting them as powerful contributors to the traditions and collective identities that shape communities.

For Tamen, the production also reflects Khan's longstanding commitment to cross-cultural storytelling, bringing together artistic influences and performers from different backgrounds to create experiences that transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries.

The Abu Dhabi presentation followed the production's world premiere in January 2025, staged beneath the stars against the sandstone cliffs of AlUla as part of the AlUla Arts Festival. Originally conceived as a site-specific performance, Thikra was subsequently adapted for indoor theatres, allowing its artistic vision and cultural themes to reach international audiences.

The production has since travelled to destinations including the United States, China, Azerbaijan and Colombia, demonstrating the universal resonance of its themes of remembrance, ancestry and cultural belonging.

, highlighted AlDowayan's important contribution to the production and her commitment to bringing overlooked cultural narratives into contemporary artistic expression.

“Manal brings with her a practice which is about making the invisible visible,” said Iwona Blazwick, Lead Curator of Wadi AlFann. She also emphasized the role AlDowayan played in introducing the international creative team to Saudi Arabia's cultural traditions, women's stories and the rich history of AlUla.

“Manal was really pivotal in educating the whole company,” Blazwick added. The collaboration reflects Wadi AlFann's wider vision of connecting contemporary artistic practice with AlUla's extraordinary natural landscape and cultural heritage. Through commissions, educational programmes and engagement with local communities, Wadi AlFann seeks to establish meaningful connections between international artists and the region's creative traditions.

Blazwick also underscored the growing importance of the Middle East in the international cultural landscape, recognizing the region's emerging artistic talent and increasing commitment to contemporary art.

“Now I see the seeds here. It's a very exciting time,” she said. The Abu Dhabi performances carried particular significance as Akram Khan Company approaches the conclusion of more than 25 years of international touring. Founded by Akram Khan and Farooq Chaudhry, the company has established itself as one of the world's leading contemporary dance companies, recognized for its innovative productions, cultural collaborations and distinctive approach to storytelling through movement.

Although the company's touring activities will conclude on 31 March 2027, Khan will continue his artistic journey through new commissions and collaborations with international dance institutions.

As Thikra: Night of Remembering continues the final stages of its international tour, its presentation in Abu Dhabi reinforces the enduring importance of cultural exchange, artistic collaboration and the preservation of shared heritage.

Through its celebration of women's stories, ancestral memory and the creative traditions of AlUla, the production leaves a lasting message about the power of remembrance to connect communities across generations and cultures.