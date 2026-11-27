MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Pakistan have discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, energy and transport, as well as promote joint regional infrastructure projects, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, in Ashgabat.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda and highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries and the potential for further cooperation.

“Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation, strengthening interaction in the energy and transport and communications sectors, as well as advancing joint regional infrastructure projects,” the ministry said.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional cooperation and collaboration within international organizations.

In September, Leghari outlined several areas in which the two countries could expand cooperation, including energy, trade, healthcare and transport.

She described the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a potential driver of regional energy integration, noting that Turkmenistan's gas reserves and Pakistan's growing demand for reliable energy supplies provide a basis for long-term cooperation.

Leghari also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training as potential areas for collaboration.

On transport, she said both countries were ready to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future. She also highlighted the potential of road and rail links to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.