A book replaces the traditional business card in this illustration of Lance Luke's approach to professional networking, as explored in Why My New Business Card Is a Book.

In Why My New Business Card Is a Book, Lance Luke explores how books can replace traditional business cards and build stronger professional connections.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and marketing professional Lance Luke examines alternatives to traditional business cards in his book, Why My New Business Card Is a Book: The Ultimate Business Card Upgrade. The publication explores how professionals can use books to share their expertise, introduce their work, and develop business relationships beyond exchanging contact information.Author, entrepreneur, and marketing professional Lance Luke raises this question in his book, Why My New Business Card Is a Book - The Ultimate Business Card Upgrade, which introduces an unconventional approach to professional networking: giving someone a book instead of a business card.Rather than simply providing a name, phone number, and email address, Luke believes a book can offer something more valuable-a person's knowledge, experiences, and professional story.Why Traditional Business Cards May No Longer Be EnoughFor decades, business cards have served as a standard introduction between professionals. However, exchanging contact information does not necessarily create a meaningful connection.With today's digital platforms making contact information easier to share than ever, Luke encourages professionals to reconsider what they leave behind after a meeting.His book examines how traditional business cards have evolved and why professionals may benefit from an approach that communicates more than their contact details."A business card usually gives someone my contact information. A book gives them a reason to remember why they might want to contact me," Luke writes.Turning a Simple Introduction Into a Lasting ConnectionThe book-business card concept encourages professionals to transform their expertise, experiences, or personal stories into a book they can share with potential clients, business partners, and professional contacts.Instead of a brief introduction followed by exchanging business cards, a book can become a conversation starter and provide readers with a deeper understanding of the author's work.Luke explains that books can also support personal branding by allowing professionals to demonstrate their knowledge and establish a recognizable professional identity.The approach is not limited to established authors. Entrepreneurs, consultants, service providers, and other professionals can explore creating books that introduce their businesses and areas of expertise.How Lance Luke Uses Books in His Own NetworkingAs an author of more than 100 books, Luke practices the concept himself.He describes keeping books available for meetings, conferences, speaking engagements, and other professional opportunities.Rather than distributing the same book to everyone, he selects titles that relate to the interests or professional background of the person he meets.Examples from his catalog include How Safe Is Your Building?, What Is an Expert Witness?, and AI for Real Estate Professionals.By sharing relevant information, Luke aims to make his books useful resources rather than simply promotional materials.A Practical Guide to Creating a Book-Business CardBeyond challenging traditional networking practices, Why My New Business Card Is a Book provides practical guidance for professionals interested in trying the concept.The book covers storytelling, personal branding, book design, publishing options, networking strategies, and ways to measure the effectiveness of a book as a marketing tool.Luke also discusses how books can complement digital marketing, social media, webinars, and other professional communication channels.The goal is not necessarily to eliminate traditional business cards but to encourage professionals to consider more meaningful ways of introducing themselves.For those interested in creating their own books, Luke introduces Read All About It Publishers, which provides editing, proofreading, cover design, formatting, and publishing support.About Lance LukeLance Luke, CCC, CCI, CCPM, is an entrepreneur, author, consultant, speaker, and marketing professional based in Honolulu, Hawaii. His work spans construction, real estate, publishing, business development, and digital marketing.He is the author of more than 100 books and shares practical business and marketing information through his publications, professional services, and educational programs.Learn more about his books at .

Lance Luke

Construction Management Inspection LLC

+1 (808) 422-2132

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Lance Luke Challenges Traditional Business Cards With a Book-Based Networking Approach News Provided By Construction Management Inspection November 27, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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