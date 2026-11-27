leagend battery monitor BM7

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend introduces advanced battery monitoring and SuperCap starting solutions for global automotive aftermarket professionals.

- leagend management teamMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, will present its latest battery-care solutions for global aftermarket businesses at Automechanika Shanghai 2026, taking place December 2–5 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.At Booth 6.2A64, the company will showcase its high-precision Battery Tester Series, ultra-low-power Battery Monitor Series, permanently installed SuperCap Jump Starter Series and latest R&D achievement, the Super Battery. The display will focus on two complementary technology areas: continuous battery monitoring with ultra-low power consumption, and intelligent vehicle starting built around supercapacitor technology.For distributors, importers, wholesalers and professional service providers, these developments address practical aftermarket needs: gaining better visibility into battery condition between service visits, identifying potential battery issues earlier, supporting dependable vehicle starting and helping protect original vehicle batteries during everyday operation. They also create opportunities for channel partners to expand their portfolios with differentiated automotive electronics.Extending Battery Care Through Ultra-Low-Power MonitoringA vehicle battery's condition can change even when the vehicle is not in use. For vehicles and equipment that remain inactive for extended periods, continuous battery monitoring can provide valuable information and help users identify potential battery issues earlier. However, monitoring devices must deliver reliable data without placing unnecessary electrical loads on the batteries they monitor.The leagend Battery Monitor Series addresses this challenge through ultra-low-power technology designed for continuous monitoring and long-term operation. A featured product at the exhibition, the BM7 Battery Monitor supports compatible 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid and lithium batteries, covering applications across passenger cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats and energy storage systems.Through the Bluetooth-enabled leagend Smart App, the BM7 provides access to battery voltage, charge percentage, temperature, abnormal-condition alerts and historical battery information. It records measurements every two minutes and stores up to 72 days of historical data onboard. The app also supports unlimited historical data storage, while users can monitor up to four devices on a single screen.These capabilities offer practical advantages across different aftermarket channels. Battery distributors and wholesalers can introduce the BM7 alongside replacement batteries, while RV and marine equipment suppliers can address the monitoring needs of seasonal vehicles and boats. Professional automotive workshops can also use historical battery records to investigate discharge concerns and support more informed maintenance recommendations.For international buyers, the combination of ultra-low power consumption, multiple voltage options and broad application coverage makes the BM7 a versatile addition to an existing product portfolio. Beyond its individual product capabilities, the BM7 demonstrates leagend's experience in low-power electronics, continuous monitoring and battery data management.Bringing Supercapacitor-Based Intelligence into Vehicle StartingBattery monitoring is only one part of effective battery care. Supporting reliable vehicle starting and managing the electrical demands placed on original batteries are equally important. Building on its experience in battery monitoring and energy management, leagend extends its battery-care technologies into vehicle starting through the SuperCap Jump Starter Series.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that require manual connection during emergencies, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed as a permanently installed onboard system. Powered by supercapacitors rather than an internal lithium battery, it automatically manages energy replenishment and provides supplementary starting power when required.What distinguishes the series is its integration of intelligent starting assistance, battery monitoring and battery protection within one onboard system. Its intelligent Self-Learning Mode observes vehicle voltage and cranking behavior to establish a vehicle-specific operating baseline. When supplementary starting current is required, the system provides automatic assistance without requiring drivers to retrieve and manually connect a portable booster.At the same time, integrated monitoring enables users to access information about both the original vehicle battery and the supercapacitor unit through a dedicated app. Available information includes battery voltage, charge level, temperature, starting performance, historical records and abnormal-condition alerts.The system also helps reduce repeated electrical stress on the original vehicle battery by sharing the high-current demand during engine cranking, potentially extending its service life. Actual improvements depend on battery condition, vehicle configuration and operating circumstances.Designed for operating temperatures ranging from -40°C to 80°C, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is suited to demanding environments where extreme temperatures can affect vehicle starting performance. Its supercapacitor-based architecture also supports frequent charge-discharge cycles without the chemical aging associated with an internal lithium battery.By combining supercapacitor energy storage, vehicle-specific learning, automatic starting assistance, continuous battery monitoring and battery protection, the series offers an alternative to conventional emergency starting equipment. For automotive electronics distributors and battery specialists, this creates opportunities to introduce a differentiated product category. Professional workshops can also explore installation-related services alongside hardware supply.A Product Range for Different Vehicle ApplicationsAt Automechanika Shanghai 2026, leagend will feature the JS300 as a representative model of the SuperCap Jump Starter Series. Designed for compatible 12V sedans and SUVs with engines between 2.0L and 3.5L, the JS300 delivers up to 1,000A peak starting current. Its permanently installed design, intelligent energy management and average standby current consumption of approximately 3mA demonstrate how the technology is applied in a practical vehicle starting solution.The JS300 also features Drive Mode, allowing its supercapacitors to act as a fast-response energy buffer during vehicle operation.Beyond the JS300, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series covers a wider range of vehicle applications. The JS200 is designed for smaller-displacement passenger vehicles, while the JS400 addresses larger-displacement and performance vehicles. For commercial vehicle applications, the JS600 is designed for compatible 24V systems, including trucks and buses.This range allows international buyers to evaluate suitable models according to regional vehicle populations, customer requirements and operating environments. Rather than sourcing a single starting solution for a limited application, distributors and importers can explore a broader portfolio covering different vehicle segments.For businesses seeking to expand their automotive electronics offerings, this provides greater flexibility in product selection and market positioning, while creating opportunities to develop a more comprehensive range of battery-related solutions.Technology Innovation Backed by Manufacturing CapabilitiesThe leagend Battery Monitor Series and SuperCap Jump Starter Series represent two distinct but complementary areas of leagend's battery technology expertise. Both product lines can be introduced independently according to local market requirements, giving distributors and importers flexibility in product selection and business development.Alongside these featured technologies, leagend offers a broader automotive electronics portfolio, including the Battery Tester Series, Battery Charger Series, OBD II Diagnostic Tools, Thermal Imagers and Super Battery.Founded in 2005, leagend has more than 20 years of industry experience and serves over 1,000 professional customers worldwide. Its R&D team accounts for 40% of its workforce, while investment in technology and research and development represents 30% of annual revenue.With independent R&D capabilities, established manufacturing operations and experience serving international customers, leagend provides a manufacturing and sourcing foundation for businesses seeking long-term automotive electronics supply partnerships.The company welcomes cooperation with international distributors, importers, wholesalers, automotive brands and professional equipment suppliers. Opportunities include wholesale supply, regional distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM development. Prospective partners can also discuss product specifications, sample evaluations, customized branding and packaging requirements directly with the leagend team.For businesses looking to introduce new battery-care products, expand existing distribution portfolios or develop customized automotive electronics under their own brands, leagend offers opportunities to explore cooperation across multiple product categories.Meet leagend at Automechanika Shanghai 2026As global automotive aftermarket businesses prepare their sourcing strategies and product portfolios for 2027, Automechanika Shanghai provides an important opportunity to meet manufacturers, evaluate technologies and identify potential suppliers.leagend welcomes distributors, importers, wholesalers, battery specialists, automotive electronics suppliers and professional service providers to visit its booth and explore how its technologies can support their business development.Date: December 2–5, 2026Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, ChinaBooth: 6.2A64Business Inquiries:...Visitors are invited to explore product functionality, experience app features, compare vehicle applications and discuss sourcing requirements directly with the leagend team. Whether you are seeking new products for your distribution network, evaluating a manufacturing partner, exploring private-label opportunities or planning OEM/ODM development, leagend welcomes the opportunity to understand your market requirements and discuss potential cooperation.Visit leagend at Booth 6.2A64 to explore its battery technologies, evaluate new product opportunities and discuss your 2027 sourcing and distribution plans directly with the manufacturer. To arrange a business meeting, request product catalogs and technical specifications, obtain wholesale quotations or discuss OEM/ODM cooperation, contact....

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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Beyond Battery Testing: leagend Brings Continuous Monitoring and SuperCap Starting to Automechanika Shanghai 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 27, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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