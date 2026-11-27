Texas business executive and Marine Corps veteran releases a three-book series examining mentorship, leadership development, and organizational succession.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- W.D. Smith, president and CEO of Texas Fifth Wall Roofing Systems, announces the availability of the complete leadership trilogy, The Mentor's Journey. The series examines mentorship, workplace accountability, management practices, and the development of future leaders through lessons drawn from nearly four decades of professional experience.

The trilogy draws on Smith's career in military service, commercial roofing, operations management, business ownership, and executive leadership. Beginning as a laborer in the roofing industry, Smith advanced through several operational and management positions before becoming a chief executive officer and business owner.

The first installment, Rocks as Big as Diamonds, examines the role of mentorship in personal and professional development. The book incorporates experiences from military service and the construction industry to illustrate the influence of mentorship, perseverance, and personal responsibility on career advancement.

The second installment, The Tools We Carry: Leadership for What the Moment Requires, presents a framework for understanding different leadership approaches. Topics include accountability, coaching, communication, decision-making, adaptability, and employee development.

The third installment, The Leaders We Leave Behind, addresses organizational continuity, succession planning, workplace culture, and the preparation of future leaders. The book examines the responsibilities associated with developing employees capable of assuming greater leadership roles.

“Leadership was never meant to end with the leader,” Smith writes in The Leaders We Leave Behind.

The series is complemented by The Tools We Carry: Leadership Toolbox, a companion workbook featuring leadership assessments, reflective exercises, and a structured 90-day development plan.

The publications address leadership and professional development topics relevant to business executives, entrepreneurs, managers, human resources professionals, construction industry professionals, and military veterans transitioning into civilian careers.

All three books are available through Amazon. Additional information regarding the series, author background, and leadership resources is available at .

Book Availability

Rocks as Big as Diamonds:

The Tools We Carry:

The Leaders We Leave Behind:

About W.D. Smith

W.D. Smith is a United States Marine Corps veteran, business owner, author, and president and CEO of Texas Fifth Wall Roofing Systems. With nearly four decades of professional experience, Smith focuses on mentorship, organizational development, accountability, and leadership succession. The Mentor's Journey represents a collection of leadership principles developed through experience in military service, commercial construction, and executive management.

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W.D. Smith

Author of The Mentor's Journey

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W.D. Smith Announces Publication of The Mentor's Journey Leadership Trilogy News Provided By Nux News wire November 27, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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