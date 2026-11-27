MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 27 (IANS) The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh registered a decisive victory in the first phase of gram panchayat elections, with candidates backed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition winning a majority of sarpanch posts across the state.

According to figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC), coalition-backed candidates secured 2,540 gram panchayats out of the 3,949 sarpanch posts notified for the first phase.

The tally includes 760 sarpanchs who were elected unopposed before polling. Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-backed candidates won 1,111 gram panchayats, while Independents and others secured 293 seats.

The first phase of the gram panchayat polls was held on Thursday. The gram panchayats won by both the ruling coalition and the main opposition YSRCP include the seats won unanimously by them.

The coalition, which swept elections to 100 urban local bodies and also the polls to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) early this month, continued its impressive performance in gram panchayat elections as well.

Candidates backed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 2,326 sarpanch posts. Candidates supported by Jana Sena won 189 seats, while BJP-backed candidates were elected in 25 gram panchayats.

Independents and others bagged 293 gram panchayats.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had notified elections for the posts of 3,949 sarpanches in the first phase of gram panchayat elections. A total of 760 sarpanches were elected unanimously.

Out of 39,832 ward members notified, 14,731 ward members were declared elected unopposed. Elections for the remaining 3,189 sarpanches and 25,057 ward members were held on Thursday. The polling began at 7 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.

A total of 74,45,583 voters were eligible to cast their votes at 31,614 polling stations. According to the SEC, 77.65 per cent polling was recorded.

The counting of votes was taken up from 2 p.m. on Thursday, and the process in some gram panchayats continued till early Friday.

Meanwhile, the SEC said that 62.50 per cent polling was recorded in elections to 23 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats, held simultaneously on Thursday. Counting for these urban local body polls will be taken up on November 30.