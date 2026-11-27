MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) The makers of director Anand M S's upcoming Tamil film, featuring actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and Jai in the lead, on Friday announced that shooting for their film had now been wrapped up.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, AGS Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "AGS Entertainment @Ags_production. And that's a wrap for #AGS29. Written & Directed by @anandanmsoffcl. A @RaviBasrur Musical. #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi

@Ags_production @venkat_manickam @priyankaamohan @Actor_Jai @iYogiBabu

@actornasser @DirRajivMenon."

The makers also released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video that had clips of the unit hard at work on the sets of the film and which ended with the unit wrapping up the shooting of the film with a cake cutting ceremony.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as AGS29 as it happens to be the 29th film being produced by the production house.

The film has triggered huge interest ever since the makers released the first look poster of actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in the film. The poster, in which Priyanka Arul Mohan's eyes looked striking, gave the impression that she played a visually challenged woman in the film. What strengthened this theory was the presence of dots on 'AGS 29' in the poster, suggesting it could be braille language. The makers had released the first look poster on a day the actress celebrated her birthday.

Apart from Jai and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the film will also feature well known comedian Yogi Babu in a pivotal role. It will also feature two renowned character artistes -- Nasser and G M Sundar in important roles. Well known director Rajeev Menon too will be seen in a significant role in this film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by one of Tamil film industry's highly rated cameramen, Balasubramaniem. Music for the film is to be scored by Ravi Basrur, while art direction has been handled by S Kannan. Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav.