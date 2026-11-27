MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday granted four weeks' interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 155 crore bank fraud.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana granted the relief after taking note of the fact that Singla has already spent over six months in custody and that a co-accused has been released on bail.

The apex court also requested the High Court to decide Singla's pending plea challenging his arrest and seeking bail within four weeks. It clarified that the grant of interim relief should not influence the High Court's adjudication of the matter on merits.

"Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, we direct release of the petitioner on interim bail for a period of four weeks, subject to furnishing a bond to the satisfaction of the trial court. Meanwhile, the High Court is requested to decide the pending bail application within four weeks," the order stated.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), requested the top court to direct Singla to deposit the proceeds of crime as a condition for bail.

However, the CJI0-led Bench declined to impose any such monetary condition.

The ED had arrested Singla on May 18 following searches at multiple premises linked to him and others in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

The investigation originated from an FIR registered by the CBI against Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd, its directors and others over allegations of causing a loss of approximately Rs 155.21 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce and consortium banks through fraudulent enhancement of Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).

According to the ED, the alleged fraud involved unauthorised SWIFT amendments to FLCs without corresponding entries in the bank's Finacle system, creating the appearance of timber imports from Singapore that had not actually taken place.

The probe agency has claimed that funds were transferred through manipulated FLCs using a network of associated entities in India and Singapore, while forged and fabricated Bills of Entry and Bills of Lading were submitted to banks.

The ED has also found that Singla was closely associated with Ashok Kumar Mittal and Raman Singhal and held directorial and key managerial positions in Mahesh Timber, Mahesh Resources, and Traffic Media India during the relevant period.

After his arrest, the ED obtained transit remand from the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and subsequently secured his custody from the Special PMLA Court in Panchkula. He was later sent to judicial custody. The investigation has also examined the alleged roles of entities and individuals associated with Mahesh Timber and other firms operating in India and Singapore.