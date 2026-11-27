MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced plans to establish four new medical colleges and hospitals in the state, saying funds had already been allocated for the projects.

He also announced the opening of Amrit Medicine Centres in hospitals to make medicines for chronic ailments, including cancer, available at lower prices.

Adhikari made the announcements while addressing a function at Durgapur in West Burdwan district, where he inaugurated the cancer care unit at the hospital run by the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Asansol.

“Four more medical colleges and hospitals will be established in West Bengal. Funds have already been allocated for this. In addition, Amrit Medicine Centres will be opened to provide expensive medicines for chronic diseases, including cancer, at low prices,” he said.

The Chief Minister said cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh was available to 8.5 crore people in the state. Of them, 6.5 crore were covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while the remaining beneficiaries received coverage under the state government's health scheme.

Adhikari said the cost of medicines for chronic illnesses, particularly cancer, placed a burden on lower- and middle-income families. The proposed Amrit Medicine Centres would offer such medicines at reduced prices and would be opened in hospitals, he added.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, alleging that it had neglected the state's healthcare infrastructure and patient welfare.

He cited the amount allocated for food provided to hospitalised patients, saying it had remained at Rs 56.40 per patient even as the previous government increased the salaries of ministers and MLAs. His government had raised the allocation to Rs 110 per patient after taking office, he said.

Adhikari referred to patients travelling from West Bengal to southern states for medical treatment. He said his government was determined to reverse the trend by improving healthcare facilities within the state.

The proposed medical colleges and hospitals would form part of the effort, he said, adding that the government intended to strengthen both medical education and access to treatment.