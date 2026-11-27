MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MCCONE PROPERTIES APPOINTS SHAKESPEARE COMMUNICATIONS, AS FAMILY-RUN DUBAI BROKERAGE ENTERS NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This new PR partnership will raise the profile of the homegrown, technology-enabled real estate business as it reflects on a changing property market in 2026 and looks ahead to 2027

McCone Properties, the award-winning, family-run Dubai real estate brokerage, has appointed Shakespeare Communications as its public relations agency, marking a new chapter in the company's expansion and brand development following more than 13 years of largely organic growth.

Co-founded in Dubai in 2013 by Sam McCone and his mother Johanna, the company has grown from a small independent agency into an established brokerage with roughly 200 agents representing over 50 nationalities. Led by Dubai-raised brothers Sam, Lucas and Thomas McCone, the business has retained its family-run identity while embracing bespoke technology, including AI-powered systems, to support its expanding operations and international client base.

The appointment signals McCone Properties' intention to build greater visibility and recognition beyond its established customer network, rightfully positioning the company and its leadership as influential voices in Dubai's competitive real estate sector.

Under the partnership, Shakespeare Communications will deliver a strategic PR programme spanning corporate profiling, media relations, market commentary and thought leadership. Particular emphasis will be placed on communicating the company's technology-enabled approach to real estate and the expertise of its leadership team across the off-plan, secondary and luxury property markets.

Sam McCone, Founder and Managing Partner of McCone Properties, said:“Dubai's property market has evolved enormously since we started the business in 2013, and so have we. We've grown organically, invested in our people and technology, and built our reputation around understanding the market and delivering for our clients.”

“2026 has been a reminder that even the strongest property markets experience periods of adjustment. Buyers are becoming more selective, developers are having to respond to changing expectations, and the importance of informed, honest advice has never been greater.”

“We see considerable opportunity in 2027, particularly as the market becomes more balanced and buyers focus increasingly on quality, value and long-term fundamentals. As our business continues to develop, we want to contribute more actively to that conversation, sharing the knowledge and experience we've built over the years. Our partnership with Shakespeare Communications is an important part of that next chapter.”

Ananda Shakespeare, Founder and CEO of Shakespeare Communications, said:“McCone Properties has built a remarkable business over the past 13 years, achieving significant growth largely through its own efforts, relationships and reputation. It's encouraging to see a successful, established company recognise the value of taking that next step and investing in strategic public relations to reach a much wider audience.”

“We have a long history of representing some leading local, regional and international real estate agencies and developers, and understand both the opportunities and challenges of communicating in such a competitive market. McCone Properties has a compelling story, strong leadership and genuine market expertise. Our role is to bring those qualities to the forefront and build the wider recognition the business deserves.”

Market outlook

The partnership comes as McCone Properties prepares for its next phase of growth against a changing backdrop for Dubai's real estate market.

Following several years of exceptional activity, 2026 has presented fresh challenges for the sector, with regional uncertainty, changing buyer sentiment and more selective investment decisions affecting different market segments.

According to McCone Properties' assessment, Dubai's rental market has remained comparatively active, with landlords adjusting expectations to attract tenants. The sales market has experienced greater divergence, particularly in off-plan transactions, where international buyers have become more cautious, while differences between buyer and seller price expectations have slowed activity in the secondary market.

Despite these challenges, McCone remains optimistic about the underlying strength of the market, pointing to Dubai's continued population growth, long-term investment appeal and demand for well-positioned residential communities.

Looking ahead to 2027, the company anticipates that the off-plan sector could lead a recovery in transaction activity, as developers respond to changing conditions with more competitive pricing, attractive payment plans and carefully positioned launches.

Villas and townhouses are expected to remain particularly resilient, supported by relatively constrained supply in desirable communities. Conversely, an expanding pipeline of apartment completions could place further pressure on rental rates in areas where new supply is concentrated.

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About McCone Properties: Established in Dubai in 2013, McCone Properties is a family-run real estate brokerage specialising in residential sales, leasing, off-plan properties and luxury real estate. The company combines local market expertise and relationship-led service with advanced technology and AI-enabled systems. With an international team serving clients across Dubai's leading residential communities, McCone Properties has received multiple Property Finder awards in recognition of its performance and service. For more, please visit mcconeproperties

About Shakespeare Communications: Shakespeare Communications is an independent, Dubai-based public relations and strategic communications agency, working with clients across a diverse range of industries. The agency specialises in media relations, thought leadership, reputation management and strategic storytelling, helping businesses build meaningful connections with their audiences across the UAE and beyond. For more, please visit shakespearecomms

Media contact:

Ananda ShakespeareShakespeare Communications+971 (0)50 296 0503...