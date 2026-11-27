Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday termed the proposed Delimitation Bill“anti-national and anti-democratic”, alleging that the BJP-led Centre was pushing the exercise with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and warning that those voting in favour of the legislation would be remembered as“traitors” to the nation. Speaking in Mumbai on Parliament's upcoming Special Session, Raut alleged that the government was planning to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 860 members and carry out delimitation because it anticipated electoral losses in 2029.“Realising they are set to lose in 2029, they have devised a new ploy: they intend to bring in 860 MPs and carry out a delimitation exercise. This bill is anti-national and anti-democratic; it must be opposed. Those who vote in favour of this bill will be traitors to the nation. Their names will be recorded in history as traitors,” Raut said.

He also alleged that agents from other states had been deployed in Maharashtra in connection with alleged financial deals involving MPs.“An agent, an MP from Jharkhand, has been deployed in Maharashtra, and another agent from Andhra Pradesh has also been brought to Maharashtra to handle the Rs 150 crore deals,” he alleged. Raut further claimed that a“National Horse-Trading Stock Exchange” was operating, with agents moving across states to facilitate alleged cross-voting deals involving MPs.“A 'National Horse-Trading Stock Exchange' is in operation, with agents moving across states. A price tag of Rs 150 crore has been set for MPs to engage in cross-voting. Why is the government pushing so aggressively for this bill? It is all preparation for 2029,” he said.

On the Opposition's strategy ahead of the Parliament session, Raut said any decision on the proposed legislation would have to be taken collectively within the INDIA bloc and not by individual parties.“Whatever decision is to be taken, it will be taken within the INDIA bloc. One cannot simply decide on one's own. If I am part of the INDIA bloc and I am a member, then we must all decide together, and everyone should adopt this approach,” he said. He also referred to recent discussions between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying that consultations with other Opposition leaders were also underway.“Just yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav ji and Uddhav ji held discussions, and Uddhav ji is in talks with others as well. We must all stay together. This is a time of crisis; the country is facing a crisis. This is not a personal crisis,” Raut added.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. Although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, the announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, with both Houses adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. (ANI)