Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over its move to reconvene Parliament on short notice, demanding a constitutional amendment to maintain the Lok Sabha's current strength of 543 seats and postpone population-based delimitation for another 25 years.

In a post on X, the committee alleged that the Centre is attempting to subvert democratic norms by summoning both Houses at just four days' notice to push through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the accompanying Delimitation Bill.

“The BJP government is convening Parliament at four days' notice to murder democracy: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee demands a constitutional amendment to keep the number of Lok Sabha constituencies at 543 and postpone population-based delimitation for another 25 years,” the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee stated.

Criticising the procedural handling of the sitting scheduled from November 30 to December 3 after the Monsoon Session was left pending since August, the party stated that the ruling party is unable to answer the people's questions.

It stated,“On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, we strongly condemn the anti-democratic conduct of the BJP-led Union government, which left the monsoon session pending for more than 100 days without concluding it properly, then hastily convened Parliament at just four days' notice (from November 30 to December 3) on Constitution Day, November 26. Normally, 15 days' advance notice must be given before a new session is convened, and Members of Parliament must be given 14 days to submit questions. But the Modi government, unable to answer the people's questions, has cancelled Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' bills, and is now trying to sneak through only the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to increase Lok Sabha constituencies to 850 and the delimitation bill.”

The TNCC further alleged that the Centre was using women's reservation to reduce the representation of southern states and entrench northern dominance, pointing out that the ruling alliance is attempting to bridge the shortfall from April's failed vote.

“Under the guise of women's reservation, the BJP is weaving a conspiracy to divide constituencies based on the latest population figures, reduce the representation of southern states and entrench northern dominance. The BJP, which failed to pass the bill in Parliament on April 16 despite needing 352 votes and securing only 298, is now trying to reach the magic number of 360 with its 322 votes and the tacit support of some parties,” TNCC wrote.

The Tamil Nadu Congress alleged that political parties are deviating from their earlier stance and risking the state's interests through a potential abstention. It said,“It is surprising to see the sudden change in stance of those who, until yesterday, were making grand declarations about protecting Tamil Nadu's rights. Having voted against this very bill in April and burned copies of it in the streets, they are now hesitating, saying,“We will decide after reading the bill's text,” while holding on to 30 Members of Parliament. Their attempt to boycott the vote and indirectly support the BJP amounts to mortgaging Tamil Nadu's rights.”

Reiterating its two-point charter on the issue, the TNCC stated,“The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's position on this issue is very clear. First, the current number of Lok Sabha constituencies, 543, must not be increased under any circumstances; that number must be maintained as it is. Second, constituencies must not be redrawn on the basis of population. Our firm demand is that a constitutional amendment be introduced to freeze the current arrangement for another 25 years.”

Invoking Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's past statement on the issue, the party urged voters in Tamil Nadu to stay alert against any compromise on the state's parliamentary representation.“As our leader, Shri Rahul Gandhi, said,“Anyone who supports the law the BJP plans to introduce to redraw parliamentary constituencies is committing a grave betrayal of Tamil Nadu; history will record them as the Eetappans of the 21st century!” Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee strongly condemns this anti-democratic delimitation bill and calls on the people of Tamil Nadu to remain vigilant in protecting our rights,” the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee stated.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.

The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has triggered political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)