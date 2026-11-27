New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation Dhananjay Ramful on Friday said his country looks forward to working closely with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) troika and all member states in its new capacity as Vice Chair, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the association's agenda. Addressing the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of IORA in New Delhi, Ramful said this was the first Council meeting Mauritius was attending as Vice Chair and expressed confidence that the new responsibility would provide an opportunity to contribute more actively to the association's work.

"This is the first Council meeting that Mauritius is attending in its capacity as Vice Chair of IORA. In this new capacity, Mauritius looks forward to working closely with the troika and all member states to support the work of the association, contribute to the effective implementation of its policies, and further enhance IORA's relevance in the evolving regional and global landscape," he said.

Ramful also commended the IORA Secretariat for its efforts in preparing for the meeting and its continued support in advancing the association's cooperation agenda. He expressed hope that the deliberations would lead to meaningful outcomes that would guide IORA's future work. Highlighting the potential of the association, the Mauritian Foreign Minister said IORA could serve as a key platform for fostering regional cooperation, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and addressing common challenges among member states. He noted that the Indian Ocean's strategic importance as a vital corridor for global trade, investment and connectivity provided opportunities for deeper collaboration across several sectors.

Ramful identified maritime safety and security, trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, tourism, the blue economy, disaster risk management, academic cooperation, science and technology, and women's economic empowerment as key areas for strengthening regional engagement. "By leveraging the collective strength, resources, and expertise of its member states, IORA can unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen regional cooperation, and contribute meaningfully to peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean region," he said.

Calling for greater commitment from member states, Ramful said there was a need for renewed political commitment and stronger collective ownership to fully realise IORA's potential. He also called for enhancing the association's visibility and international standing while broadening engagement with dialogue partners, international organisations and other relevant stakeholders. Emphasising the need to deliver concrete results, Ramful said IORA should adopt a more result-oriented approach, ensuring that commitments made by member states are translated into practical initiatives that benefit people across the region.

The Mauritian minister also highlighted his country's longstanding association with IORA, noting that Mauritius has been an active and committed member since the organisation's establishment in 1997 and has been hosting its Secretariat. Apart from serving as Vice Chair, Mauritius currently holds several responsibilities within the association, including coordinating academic, science and technology cooperation. It also chairs the Indian Ocean Rim Academic Group, the Working Group on Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Core Group on Tourism. Ramful said regional cooperation, particularly with the coastal states of the Indian Ocean, remains one of the priorities of the Mauritian government. The 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting brings together representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation and emerging priorities in the Indian Ocean region. India is chairing the association for the 2025-2027 period under the theme of "Innovation, Openness, Resilience, and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". (ANI)