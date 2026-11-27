The opening day of the second and final Test of the series between New Zealand and India witnessed both sides trading blows at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.

At the end of Day 1, New Zealand posted a total of 246/5 in 85 overs, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips batting on 53 and 36, respectively, sharing an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket to keep the hosts in a commanding position at Stumps. The Kiwis were reduced from 77/1 to 110/4 in 44 overs before a 74-run partnership between Blundell and Daryll Mitchell (31) rescued the innings.

For India, Akash Deep (2/52), Gurnoor Brar (1/52), Anshul Kamboj (1/56), and Washington Sundar (1/36) shared the five wickets to fall, while Jasprit Bumrah (0/37) went wicketless in his spell.

Also Read:Chris Harris Praises India's Batting and Fast Bowling Depth in NZ

New Zealand's Strategy for Christchurch Goes Viral

As New Zealand put themselves in a commanding position after an eventful opening day in Christchurch, the cameras spotted a dressing-room whiteboard spelling out the hosts' goal in a crucial Test match, which could decide the winner of the series as well as their standings in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

As Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell were building a partnership after the hosts collapsed to 110/4, New Zealand's dressing room became a hive of tactical planning, with broadcast cameras from Sony Sports Network picking up a message on the whiteboard, which was hanging on the wall, clearly laying out the hosts' blueprint, which reads:

“Take lead of 300 runs at least.”

SONY LIV BROADCAST EXPOSES NEW ZEALAND'S DRESSING ROOM GAME PLAN!

A whiteboard inside the Kiwi dressing room revealed their clear target: "Take a lead of at least 300 runs."

New Zealand are clearly planning big! VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) November 27, 2026

New Zealand's strategy went viral in the second session when the Kiwis lost three wickets for 54 runs as they posted a total of 131/4 at Tea break, leaving their lower order with a steep climbing job in Christchurch.

In the opening Test, New Zealand were left trailing by a massive 352-run first-innings deficit in Wellington after India piled up a record-breaking 720/9 declared in reply to New Zealand's 368, a painful reminder of why the hosts are now setting their sights on building a big cushion of their own in Christchurch.

India Eyes Early Breakthroughs on Day 2

New Zealand managed to crawl back to 246/5 in 85 overs at Stumps on Day 1, leaving India's bowling unit with a clear mission early on Day 2, which is to break an unbeaten 62-run partnership between Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips.

India's bowling attack will look to avoid repeating the mistakes from the opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the visitors reduced New Zealand to 70/5 but allowed Henry Nicholls (175) and Glenn Phillips (118) to stitch together a 216-run sixth-wicket partnership, taking the hosts to 368.

Though India managed to post a commanding total of 720/9 in the first innings, the visitors' bowling attack failed to dismiss New Zealand in the second innings, as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batted out the final day to secure a draw at 239/5.

Stumps on Day 1!

#TeamIndia with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in the final session

Action resumes tomorrow ⏳

Scorecard ▶️ #NZvIND BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026

As Blundell and Phillips will look to put further pressure on India's bowling attack, the visitors will aim to strike early on Day 2 and prevent the hosts from moving closer to their target of a 300-run first-innings lead.

A strong start with the ball could help India avoid another frustrating day in the field and gain control of the Christchurch Test.

Also Read:New Zealand Finish Day One at 246/5 against India in Christchurch