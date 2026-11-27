All four WWE WarGames teams look locked in, but history says otherwise. From a returning Scot to a Team USA implosion, five surprises could still land in Houston.

Anything can happen days or even hours out, and WWE has proven it. Bayley was taken out backstage at WrestleMania and replaced by Becky Lynch on the night. With that precedent, a star unhappy about missing Survivor Series could take out someone on either team and slide into the spot. Nobody's name is truly written in ink until the bell rings.

The Rock is confirmed for Houston to mark 30 years since his 1996 debut, and he has said the appearance will include thanking fans. A simple cameo at a major premium live event shouldn't be the only reason The Final Boss is in the building. His family competes inside WarGames, giving him room to get involved before, during or after. Plenty of former enemies sit on Team USA too, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, which gives him more than enough motive to remind them the hatchet isn't buried.

946 has unveiled members in shocking fashion, with Cruz and Carmelo debuting as hooded figures to attack The Bloodline, and Jaida Parker running over Jacob Fatu on her first night. They could use that tactic again to tilt the odds. A surprise addition would make the match less predictable and hand 946 another way to target Reigns' group, ideally entering just as The Bloodline nears control.

Drew McIntyre hasn't been on WWE television since losing an Unsanctioned match to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42, a ready-made grudge in the middle of men's WarGames. A returning McIntyre charging the cage and costing Fatu would give The Bloodline a reason to lose without making Reigns look weak. Naomi is another option, potentially appearing during the men's bout to help her family against Jaida Parker at ringside. The Glow hasn't been seen since August last year due to her pregnancy.

The traditional elimination match returns to its own event for the first time in five years, and the build has quietly become the card's most interesting thread. Rhodes, Punk, Rollins, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans are meant to be teammates, yet The American Nightmare put The Visionary and The Best in the World on one side despite their mutual hatred. A clean Team USA win wastes all of it. Either Team Mexico wins after the American side self-destructs, or Team USA wins and Rhodes lays out Punk afterwards. Rey Mysterio's team deserves a real moment too.