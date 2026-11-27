MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed for two days next week as the UAE celebrates its 55th Eid Al Etiha, the mission announced on Friday, November 27.

The embassy said its operations would be suspended on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, in observance of the National Day holiday. Services will resume on Friday, December 4.

Recommended For You

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) earlier declared December 2, 3 and 4 as holidays for ministries and federal entities. Regular working hours will resume on Monday, December 7. With Saturday and Sunday already forming the usual weekend, public sector employees will enjoy five consecutive days off.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Private sector employees will also get a two-day break, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announcing December 2 and 3 as paid holidays.

Eid Al Etihad, celebrated annually on December 2 and 3, marks the formation of the UAE in 1971, when the seven emirates united to form the country. The occasion brings together citizens and residents to celebrate the nation's heritage, achievements and shared identity.

This year's celebrations will place families, generations and communities at the heart of the festivities, recognising their role in shaping the country's journey over the past 55 years. The focus also aligns with the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, which highlights the importance of family bonds, cohesion and strong relationships across society.

Dubai govt employees to get 5-day long weekend for UAE National Day Dubai private schools to get 5-day break as Eid Al Etihad public holiday announced Ajman govt employees to get 5-day Eid Al Etihad break

ALSO READ