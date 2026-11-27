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On November 23, Xiao Yewen, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to The Gambia, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services of The Gambia.

Ambassador Xiao noted that since the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and The Gambia a decade ago, the two sides have achieved fruitful outcomes in media cooperation, deepened people-to-people exchanges and presented the true picture of development of both countries to the international community. China stands ready to further deepen practical media cooperation with The Gambia and better spread voice of countries of the Global South.​

Minister Ceesay welcomed Ambassador Xiao on his assumption of office. He thanked China for its support in media content production, innovative technologies and capacity building. He expressed full support for Ambassador Xiao's work in The Gambia. He highlighted the role of media as a bridge for fostering mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and stood ready to elevate China-Gambia friendly relations to new heights.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Gambia.