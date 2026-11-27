MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, & his deputy H.E. Ms @DCP_Haddadi joined members of staff & their families at the AU Staff Association End-of-Year Celebration, where they expressed sincere appreciation for their dedication, professionalism & invaluable contribution to the work of the Union.

The Chairperson underscored that the achievements of the African Union are a collective undertaking, made possible by the commitment & hard work of its people, whose efforts continue to advance the vision of a peaceful, integrated and prosperous Africa.

During the ceremony, the Chairperson also conferred a Medal of Commendation on renowned Congolese artist Awilo Longomba in recognition of his outstanding contribution to African culture & his role in promoting Africa's rich cultural heritage & artistic excellence on the global stage.

As the AU family celebrated the year's accomplishments, he called for renewed solidarity, teamwork & a shared sense of purpose in the service of the continent.

The Chairperson wished all AU staff & their families a joyful festive season, good health & a peaceful & prosperous year ahead.

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