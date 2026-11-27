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On November 23, Xiao Yewen, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to The Gambia, paid a courtesy call on Professor Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology of The Gambia (MoHERST).

Ambassador Xiao noted that education constitutes an important part of practical China-Gambia cooperation. Since the resumption of diplomatic ties, hundreds of Gambian students have benefited from such cooperation, completed their studies and contributed to national development in The Gambia. China will continue to expand educational cooperation and create opportunities for more Gambian students.

Minister Gomez welcomed Ambassador Xiao on his assumption of office. He spoke highly of the outcomes of China-Gambia educational cooperation and thanked China for its strong support for scholarships and vocational education. MoHERST stands ready to further deepen higher education cooperation with China, empower talent development and consolidate the foundation for national development and bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Gambia.