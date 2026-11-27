MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Republic of Seychelles held a productive bilateral meeting this afternoon with Mr. Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Political Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS), and his delegation, on the margins of the 25th Ordinary Session of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers in New Delhi.

Building on the momentum of last week's successful EU-Seychelles Partnership Dialogue in Seychelles, the two sides reviewed the excellent state of their bilateral relations and explored avenues to further deepen regional cooperation across the Indian Ocean.

Both delegations underscored their shared commitment to IORA's objectives and reaffirmed their confidence in the longstanding, decades-old partnership between Seychelles and the European Union, anchored in mutual respect, regional stability, and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.Download logo