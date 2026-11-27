Technostruct Academy Launches First-Of-Its-Kind BIM-Ready® Mepf International Certification Programme
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 27, 2026 - TechnoStruct Academy (TSA), the educational arm of global BIM and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) leader TechnoStruct Group, announces the launch of its newly designed, flagship BIM-Ready® MEPf certification programme. Scheduled to commence on December 7, 2026, the 4-month international certification is tailored to bridge the global talent deficit in Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Fighting (MEPF) coordination and digital prefabrication.
As the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector rapidly transitions toward digital project delivery, contractors and engineering consultancies face an acute shortage of specialists capable of detailing MEPF systems to fabrication-level precision. Accredited by the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE), the new 80-hour live virtual programme moves beyond theoretical software tutorials, immersing learners in real-world project workflows, shop drawings, and open BIM interoperability standards from day one.
To reward merit and accelerate industry readiness, TechnoStruct Academy also announced an exclusive career incentive for the inaugural cohort: the top 10 toppers of the first batch will receive direct internship opportunities to work on TechnoStruct's own live international projects.
"The AEC industry doesn't just need software operators; it needs engineers who understand constructability, multi-discipline clash resolution, and fabrication-level detailing. With our new BIM-Ready® MEPf curriculum, we have distilled two decades of global project delivery into an intensive four-month roadmap. Offering our top inaugural cohort performers direct internships on live TechnoStruct projects ensures they transition seamlessly from classroom learning to executing complex, real-world engineering deliverables," said Mr Roy Aniruddha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Academy.
Custom-designed for Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil engineering graduates as well as working professionals, the 7-module curriculum covers the complete industry software stack including Autodesk Revit, Navisworks, BIM 360, ReCap Pro, Dynamo automation, and BIM Track. Participants will complete two real-world capstone projects culminating in a coordinated, clash-free MEPF model complete with clash reports, shop drawings, and Bill of Quantities (BOQ/BOM) extraction.
Upon graduation, learners gain lifetime membership to the TSA Placement Cell, unlocking career support and placement opportunities across a global network of over 200+ leading AEC and engineering MNCs, including Autodesk, AECOM, Arup, Deloitte, WSP, and Tata Consulting Engineers.
Enrolments for the inaugural batch starting December 7, 2026, are now open.
About TechnoStruct Academy (TSA)
TechnoStruct Academy, the educational arm of TechnoStruct LLC (California, USA), is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) education. With operational bases across the US and India, TSA delivers live, project-based learning that bridges the gap between academia and industry, empowering students and professionals to excel in a digitally transformed AEC environment.
As the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector rapidly transitions toward digital project delivery, contractors and engineering consultancies face an acute shortage of specialists capable of detailing MEPF systems to fabrication-level precision. Accredited by the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE), the new 80-hour live virtual programme moves beyond theoretical software tutorials, immersing learners in real-world project workflows, shop drawings, and open BIM interoperability standards from day one.
To reward merit and accelerate industry readiness, TechnoStruct Academy also announced an exclusive career incentive for the inaugural cohort: the top 10 toppers of the first batch will receive direct internship opportunities to work on TechnoStruct's own live international projects.
"The AEC industry doesn't just need software operators; it needs engineers who understand constructability, multi-discipline clash resolution, and fabrication-level detailing. With our new BIM-Ready® MEPf curriculum, we have distilled two decades of global project delivery into an intensive four-month roadmap. Offering our top inaugural cohort performers direct internships on live TechnoStruct projects ensures they transition seamlessly from classroom learning to executing complex, real-world engineering deliverables," said Mr Roy Aniruddha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Academy.
Custom-designed for Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil engineering graduates as well as working professionals, the 7-module curriculum covers the complete industry software stack including Autodesk Revit, Navisworks, BIM 360, ReCap Pro, Dynamo automation, and BIM Track. Participants will complete two real-world capstone projects culminating in a coordinated, clash-free MEPF model complete with clash reports, shop drawings, and Bill of Quantities (BOQ/BOM) extraction.
Upon graduation, learners gain lifetime membership to the TSA Placement Cell, unlocking career support and placement opportunities across a global network of over 200+ leading AEC and engineering MNCs, including Autodesk, AECOM, Arup, Deloitte, WSP, and Tata Consulting Engineers.
Enrolments for the inaugural batch starting December 7, 2026, are now open.
About TechnoStruct Academy (TSA)
TechnoStruct Academy, the educational arm of TechnoStruct LLC (California, USA), is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) education. With operational bases across the US and India, TSA delivers live, project-based learning that bridges the gap between academia and industry, empowering students and professionals to excel in a digitally transformed AEC environment.
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