MENAFN - GetNews) In Building Hope in Housing: How to Solve the Rental Affordability Crisis, with Les Brown and a foreword by Raymond Aaron, developer Michael Ruge argues the housing shortage is a coordination problem, and that it can be fixed

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. - Nov. 27, 2026 - Canada needs to build homes at roughly twice today's pace. Michael Ruge has spent more than four decades building them, and understands why it isn't happening.

His new book, Building Hope in Housing: How to Solve the Rental Affordability Crisis, hit #1 in its category on Amazon in its first week. In it, Ruge argues that the shortage isn't caused by a lack of land, workers or money. It's caused by a system that is slow, costly and badly coordinated, where good projects stall waiting on approvals, studies and the right people to show up at the same table.

“The housing crisis is solvable when we stop treating delay as normal,” says Ruge.“If cities are serious about affordability, they must treat time as part of the cost of housing.”

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The numbers back him up. In September, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said housing starts need to rise to between 417,000 and 469,000 a year to bring affordability back to pre-pandemic levels by 2036. That is roughly double the current pace of construction, and CMHC warned that building is slowing just as the gap needs to close.

A wheel with too many missing spokes

Ruge describes housing as a wheel. Government, financing, builders, property management, legal structure, suppliers and trades all have to turn together. When one of them stalls, the whole project stops. The book shows where that happens on real projects. Sometimes it's a traffic study that has to be done twice. Sometimes it's the one property owner who won't sell. For each, Ruge explains what the people around the table can do about it.

For policymakers, he offers specific fixes, such as enforceable review timelines and reusing studies that have already been done instead of ordering new ones. For builders and lenders, he explains why partnerships beat going it alone, and why“the cost of capital shapes the cost of housing.”

“Housing is more than just real estate,” Ruge says.“It is the foundation that lets families stay, workers show up, businesses grow, and communities thrive.”

A book that gives back

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Building Hope in Housing support housing-related charities.

The book is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle on Amazon, and as an interactive edition on Praxis, available in English, Spanish and French, with an audiobook narrated in an AI clone of Ruge's own voice.

Michael Ruge is available for interviews

Story angles include:



Why time is the hidden cost of housing, and what cities could fix tomorrow

Why Canada's housing shortage is a coordination problem, not a money problem

Can empty office buildings really become homes? The author whose audiobook is read by an AI clone of his voice

Recent and upcoming appearances include the Savvy Investor podcast and Real Wealth Radio.

About Michael Ruge

Michael Ruge is a developer, entrepreneur and deal maker with more than four decades in housing and real estate. He has worked on housing projects in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario and on southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, where he has seen firsthand how little rental housing is available. He has sat across the table from banks, municipalities, regulators and private partners, and he knows where good projects stall.

Ruge is open about the lessons that cost him the most: early mistakes, fights with city hall and spreading himself too thin. A bestselling, award-winning author, adventurer and world traveler, he says he would like to be remembered as someone who helped solve the housing crisis, and as the world's best grandpa.

About the book

Building Hope in Housing: How to Solve the Rental Affordability Crisis by Michael Ruge, with Les Brown. Foreword by Raymond Aaron, New York Times bestselling author. Published by 10-10-10 Publishing, November 2026.



Amazon (paperback, hardcover, Kindle): mybook/buildinghope

Interactive edition and audiobook (Praxis): praxisaimedia/book/410 Website: BuildingHope